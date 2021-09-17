Father embroiled in alleged illegal guns appeals bail

Cape Town - A Cape Town father accused of once harbouring his fugitive son who was named one of the top criminals in the Western Cape is appealing his bail while he faces charges related to being in the possession of illegal firearms and money laundering. Moegsien Haywood’s bail appeal judgment was expected to be handed down this morning at the Cape High Court, but due to the judge being off sick the matter was postponed to next week.

Haywood's bail appeal was completed earlier this week. His previous bail application was denied in 2020. He is the father of Ziyaad Haywood, who was convicted and sentenced for the murders of three men and the attempted murder of a woman.

He was sentenced to three life terms after he entered into a plea agreement, and had faced 21 charges relating to murder, kidnapping, robbery and weapons. Haywood had been a fugitive before his arrest in 2018 and was found hiding in the closet of his parents’ home in Lotus River. The State confirmed during their arguments not to grant Haywood bail, that he has previous convictions of theft and possession of a motor vehicle, and theft cases.

He worked as a messenger for an attorney for 15 years. Police arrested Haywood and two other suspects in Mitchells Plain in 2019 during a joint operation, with five deactivated pistols and money used allegedly for transactions for the firearms and two vehicles. The State is out to prove that Haywood had been dishonest about his previous convictions, including an affidavit granting the police permission to search his home, and in an additional affidavit claimed he did not give them permission.