Father of Cape’s most feared criminal sentenced for firearms and money laundering

Cape Town - A Cape Town father accused of once harbouring his fugitive son, who was named one of the top criminals in the Western Cape and has been sentenced to 14 years behind bars for charges relating to being in possession of illegal firearms to money laundering. Sentencing proceedings took place at the Khayelitsha Priority Court on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Serious and violent crime cases, which usually fall under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA), are usually moved to Khayelitsha Priority Court for safety and security reasons. Moegsien Haywood, 64, entered into a Section 105A plea agreement with the State and received 54 years of direct imprisonment but will serve 14 years due to the sentences running concurrently. For counts one, two, three, four, and five, that of the prohibited possession of a firearm, he was sentenced to 15 years for each charge, of which five years were suspended individually.

On count six, for money laundering, he was sentenced to nine years, of which five years were suspended. The State proved that Haywood was a danger to society, and during the trial, they placed emphasis on his claim that he had been part of the sale and purchase of illegal firearms to help pay for his son’s legal fees and had ordered an artillery of explosives and hand grenades, instructing that the serial numbers had to be removed. Haywood is the father of Ziyaad Haywood, who was convicted and sentenced for the murders of three men and the attempted murder of a woman.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ziyaad was sentenced to three life terms after he entered into a plea agreement and faced 21 charges relating to murder, kidnapping, robbery and weapons. Ziyaad Haywood was sentenced to life, his father, Moegsien is now also sentenced. file image Ziyaad had been a fugitive before his arrest in 2018 and was found hiding inside the closet of his parents’ home in Lotus River. Haywood also worked as a messenger for an attorney for 15 years.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police arrested Haywood and two other suspects in Mitchells Plain in 2019 during a joint operation with five deactivated pistols and money used in the transactions for the firearms and two vehicles. According to court papers, the State proved in May 2019, in the district of Mitchells Plain, with the charge of money laundering, Haywood had in his possession five semi-automatic prohibited firearms, for which he had paid R17 000 and was or in the proceeds of unlawful activities. The State further contended in their plea agreement which Haywood entered into, that he had requested semi-automatic firearms, explosives and seven 9mm pistols, of which the serial numbers should be removed as he did not want to be traced by the police.