Fight for Camps Bay mogul’s millions

THE fiancée of a late business mogul is engaged in a bitter battle with his son over who is the rightful heir to his Camps Bay luxury home and estate. Peter Powell, the late owner of several Pick n Pay stores in the North West, succumbed to cancer in February at one of his homes in Hartbeespoort, Gauteng.

He was also the owner of the four-star Atlantic Affair Boutique Hotel in Sea Point and a three-storey mansion in upmarket Camps Bay. His fiancée, Heleen Fortuin, 43, who lives in the house, now locks herself into the main bedroom they once shared while his son Donovan is attempting to renovate the home and turn it into a bed and breakfast dwelling. An eviction notice to have Fortuin removed is before the Western Cape High Court and is expected to be heard in April. Fortuin who was romatically involved with Peter for a year, on Saturday said: “Peter made a lot of money from his businesses. He was rich. Every time I look around the bedroom I am reminded of the memories we shared. I don’t leave the bedroom.”

Powell’s death has brought into question the validity of his will which details how his assets are divided. Fortuin says the signature on the will is not that of the man who proposed to her in April last year. The assets at the centre of the feud, include two red Ferraris, several properties, the Sea Point hotel and other pricey memorabilia. Peter, 63, was twice divorced and had four grown children from both marriages – three daughters and one son.

Fortuin said he was her “soulmate” whom she met when she was employed at his boutique hotel as manager. “We’d known each other for three years prior to our romantic relationship which lasted only a year,” said Fortuin, breaking into sobs, adding that she didn’t have time to “mourn the death” of her fiancé due to the squabbles over his estate. Peter’s son Donovan said the relationship was anything but romantic.

“My dad had a string of other women, he just used Heleen for sex. “I have seen text messages where my dad denied being engaged to her when asked by one of his lovers. I have his phone, she doesn’t know it yet,” he said. Fortuin faces eviction from the luxurious Camps Bay house which has been left bare after the furniture and expensive rugs, down to the teaspoons, were reportedly moved to the garage.

She claims to now share the house with four “strange men”, brought in by the trustees of the estate to allegedly renovate it as Donovan wanted to turn it into an Airbnb. “I keep myself barricaded in my bedroom. I don’t speak to these men. They are not even renovating the house.” She said when they moved into the house a few months ago, the men helped themselves to her food.

“They ate my cereal, tinned and frozen food, yoghurt and drank my milk. “They also used electricity and for a few days we lived in darkness.” Fortuin also spoke about her “special relationship” with Peter Powell and how she took care of him when he fell ill.

“I refuse to move out of the Camps Bay house. We lived together for a year. Under law I have rights to his estate.” Fortuin said she asked the police to intervene regarding the eviction but was advised to approach the court. She tried to involve the Hawks but would not give further details in order for Weekend Argus to verify the claim.

Donovan said his father’s estate was being handled by a trust which was reportedly set up by Peter. He said the trust, which he was a member of, was in the process of gathering all evidence regarding alleged wrongdoing by Fortuin with regards to the hotel’s business. Donovan said he was prepared to defend his late father’s legacy.

“I will even go for a lie detector test to show that I did not alter my father’s signature on the will. All we want as a family is just to move on with our lives.” Legal expert Ulrich Roux said disputes over estates often took time to resolve. "There are constant disputes over how estates need to be divided ... (but) if her name is not on the will she is not entitled to anything,“ said Roux.