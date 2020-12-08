Film industry’s GBV shaming: Top SA director continues to work as victims struggle to pick up pieces

Cape Town - A top South African director who has repeatedly been accused of sexual misconduct continues to work in the industry while the survivors of the abuse battle trauma. Several actors broke the silence of sexual harassment, abuse and violations in the film and television industry in April 2018 – the first high-profile case in the country in the wake of the global #MeToo movement. At least six women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the film and TV director in 2018. Two of them accused him of rape. He denied all the allegations and instituted legal proceedings against one of his accusers. Speaking with a trembling voice this week, documentary maker Ingeborg Lichtenberg recounted the details of her experience which left her traumatised and allegedly ruined her career opportunities. Lichtenberg was left to “pick up the pieces” on her own after coming out about the sexual harassment incident.

“I got to meet (him) for business in Cape Town. We greeted and gave each other friendly hugs. He tried to kiss me and tried to stick his tongue in my mouth. I pulled away.

“Later, he kept repeating that he wanted to have sex with me and invited me to his hotel room.”

When Lichtenburg came out after allegations of rape surfaced against the director, she didn’t expect the response of some of her colleagues in the industry and organisations fighting to end violence and discrimination against women.

“Some dismissed my traumatic experience, saying I was over 40 years old and must be used to it, and questioned why I was upset.

“There was no support to the victims coming from the organisation, Sisters Working In Film and Television (Swift). In America, film producer Harvey Weinstein was dismissed and expelled from professional associations shortly after he was accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse by women in the film industry,” Lichtenburg said.

Doors of opportunities closed fast for her and she is now considering leaving the country to start a new life.

“I attended the Durban International Film Festival in 2012 where I was hoping to clinch deals. Before I could even finish my pitch to potential clients, I was whisked away.

“Some women in the industry gave me a dressing down, I did not receive any support from them,” Lichtenberg said.

Swift later released a statement which said it was aware of the allegations against the director and “stands with all women, in film and TV who come forward.”

The Independent Black Film-makers Collective (IBFC) also issued a statement denouncing the “absence of voices of male film-makers, actors, producers, industry leaders and government officials three weeks after the reports”.

Veteran actress and activist Rosie Motene said the victims had now provided safe spaces for each other for “healing, crying and unravelling when things get too much”.

“As I anticipated, speaking out against a big name comes with different levels of intimidation, gaslighting and attempts at silencing or undermining us.

“Some people tried to dilute our pain by referring to some of the survivors as unstable, and therefore I should not listen to them,” Motene said.

She said after speaking out and refusing to do sex scenes on set, she was labelled as being problematic.

Motene laid a complaint with the Commission for Gender Equality, but the matter was closed and she was made to sign a confidentiality agreement with the commission that prohibited her from speaking about the case.

“In 2019, I opened a case against (him) and the police withdrew it, saying there was not enough evidence, although they had not spoken to him and heard his side of the events,” Motene added.

She said after a “public notification” telling the industry to stay away from her, she suffered financial loss.

The accused refused to comment.

