Firefighters donate to cause close to their hearts

Cape Town - A cause close to their hearts, the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service donated R50 000 to the therapeutic playground project at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. The playground will be an inclusive play area where children of all abilities can grow and learn through physical, sensory and social experiences.

Anthony Hughes, a platoon commander at the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, said what started out as a small gesture to unite the firefighting staff and give back to people in need soon grew into a much larger project. “The burn unit is close to our hearts. We would often follow up to see how some of the patients are doing. We wanted to brighten up their lives. Some of the children have been here for years. Some didn’t want to go home because of how they would be treated by society because of their injuries. The kids’ words are they would be treated as monsters. I wanted to make this possible (the donation) before I retire,” said Hughes. He will hang up his firefighter uniform at the end of July after 40 years of service.

Dr Nellis Beyers told the “Weekend Argus” these donations have been a legacy for more than a decade and would like to thank the Fire and Rescue Service on behalf of the patient community. He added that the play area will strengthen the ability to provide holistic child health and development through the support of play. The City’s Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said: ”Our firefighters have shown that not only do they put their lives on the line to provide an indispensable service crucial to the safety and security of all our residents, but their dedication goes beyond the job. They put their hearts into it and their passion is to be commended.”

Donor relations manager for the Children’s Hospital Trust, Pauline Solomons, said they were incredibly grateful for the loyal and generous donation. “These play areas will bring so much to the burns patients who through play therapy will increase their skin mobility as well as aid in sensory stimulation of their skin.” Weekend Argus