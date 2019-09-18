CAPE TOWN - Over 1500 people have signed a petition supporting firefighters’ call to be paid fairly for the overtime hours that they work.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire Department has resolved to no longer work any overtime hours come the start of next month, because they are only paid a small fraction of their usual salary for the many hours of overtime they work each month.

This could mean that Cape Town is left without the manpower to fight fires, as summer approaches and fire season threatens homes, lives and vegetation across the peninsula.

Firefighters have started an online petition imploring the City to pay them for their hours of overtime, and are hoping a show of public support will help them in the negotiations.

“We urge you to help them get through this abuse of managerial power held over them and help them through this fight to get fair remuneration for their hours worked,” the petition reads.

The firefighters are contracted and fully paid to work 40 hour weeks, which works out to 160 hours per month. However, they work 10 24-hour shifts every month, which works out to a total of 240 hours per month.

That means they work 80 hours of compulsory overtime each month. These hours are not covered by their contractual salary.

For these 80 hours compulsory overtime, they are only paid 22.8% of their normal hourly rate - and 10% of that is a standard shift workers allowance, leaving them with only 12.8% pay for overtime hours.

That rate was agreed on many years ago according to a “Fire Lapse Agreement”, which has long since expired. Firefighters say they will no longer be taken advantage of.

“This Lapse Agreement has expired in 2010 and in good faith the fire fighters have been working according to it since, until recently they have given notice to walk away,” the petition reads.

Richard Bosman, the city’s executive director for safety and security, said the City would not allow the labour dispute to affect firefighting services.

“The Safety and Security Directorate is currently engaging with personnel through their trade unions on the matter in order to reach an amicable resolution,” Bosman said.

“Firefighting is an essential service, and the city would make provision to ensure that there is no impact on service delivery.”

Last week, firefighters from across the city gathered at the Woodstock fire station to meet representatives from the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).

Samwu shop steward and firefighter Zolile Mhambi said they would not work any more than the 40-hour week they were contracted to unless the City came to the negotiating table.

“We’re not asking for an increase. We are here demanding to be paid lawfully,” Mhambi said. “We are being paid as 40-hour workers. From 1 October, we said we are going to be working 40 hours. If the city wants us to be 56 to 60-hour workers, they must pay us accordingly.”

- Weekend Argus