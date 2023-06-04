First Prize for UWC final year student in international art competition

Cape Town - A work of art that merges China and South Africa has seen a final year natural medicine student at UWC win big at international art competition. Sinovuyo Mkula, 25, who studies Chinese medicine (natural medicine) at UWC received the exciting news of taking first prize in the ‘My dream painting competition’ last week.

The prestigious competition is run by the Secretariat of the Chinese follow-up committee of the forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the China Manned Space Engineering Office. The competition invites students from schools, colleges and universities to put their dream in drawings and submit their works. Mkula said she found out about the competition through the Confucius Institute at UWC earlier this year.

“When I found out about the competition I began practising drawing on paper and then proceeded to draw and paint on a canvas. The experience was very daunting, drawing on paper and then on a canvas are two different things,” she said. Mkula, who originally hails from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape but spent almost all her life in Cape Town, said she always had an interest to draw but never took it up. “I do consider myself artistic, but I never did art in school. In high school I did music. I have now reignited my love for art and plan to do it in my spare time,” she said.

Mkula walked away with first prize in the competition and in South Africa. Her drawing titled ‘Harmony’ is a fusion of two countries coming together as one. China and South Africa, restored as one to bring about balance and order. Sinovuyo Mkula, a UWC natural medicine final year student takes first prize in international art competition. Picture: Supplied. “On the left hand side of the drawing there are five elements that represent China; water, wood, metal, fire and earth. On the right-hand side of the drawing there are elements that represent South Africa; the galjoen fish, table mountain, the blue crane bird, the springbok and the protea,” she said. Dr Hang Yang, who is a Chinese medical doctor and Mkula’s supervisor, said Mkula is a such a talent.

“She selected elements that merge both China and South Africa. We are excited that Sino did so well. Good girl, well done!” she said. Saarah Sonday, a fellow final year classmate of Mkula said she is proud of all the hard work and dedication put in by Mkula. “I am excited to see her next project and her road and journey to success,” she said.