First satanic church in South Africa

Cape Town – South Africa has its first satanic church. For years, satanists did not have a place of worship. Now, since the opening of The South African Satanic Church in Century City they are able to. The church opened its doors in February after a four-year-long idea was brought to life by the co-founders. Thomas Matthew Miles-Nell, a member of the church, said as a satanist he found it refreshing that there was now an organisation that is representative of what true religious satanism was. Jaco Venter, another member, said: “I am really proud of my country that my religion is being acknowledged and empowered.” The church is a registered non-profit company under the category of a religious organisation.

Co-founders Adri Norton and Riaan Swiegelaar said they would like to dispel some of the misconceptions people may have about satanism.

“We are not a get-rich organisation but rather a religious organisation,” said Norton.

Swiegelaar said they did not sacrifice humans or animals, there were no initiation ceremonies, they did not worship a devil or even acknowledge a devil - Satan is an archetype.

Swiegelaar added that they were not after your children nor were they part of the “Illuminati” or a cult.

“Our organisation does not even allow anyone under the age of 18 to partake in any gatherings, ceremonies or rituals. We do not yet have the rights, but are negotiating to translate the Satanic Bible into Afrikaans. We will then be the first organisation to do so.”

The first satanic bible was published in 1969 and is available online and at some book stores.

The opening of the church has prompted many comments on social media.

Jacques Owora said: “Not judging any one’s faith, which is a right for people to believe what they want to believe in. I have a problem though with the word church associated with this, not a problem per se, but I thought and have looked this up, the definition of church is associated with Christian worship and ideals or am I missing something.”

Kaisara July Moshabane said: “They seem like nice guys to be around.”

Swiegelaar is the presiding reverend. “I am not a leader of an organisation, I just officiate some ceremonies like baptisms and weddings.”

