Cape Town - As the search continues for a man who was kidnapped and apparently tortured and forced to drink boiling water, police have arrested five men for his disappearance. Vinchernico Theron has been missing since June 7. He was last seen in the vicinity of Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain.

Since then, five people, aged 18, 44, 33, 39 and 22. were arrested on kidnapping charges. The appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court this week. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said: “According to reports, the complainant reported that her son was seen at a house in the company of certain persons. “He has been missing since June 7. The missing person, a 20-year-old male, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue long sleeve top and white converse sneakers/trainers.

“Anyone with any information is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Angus November, at 076 126 6979 or 082 777 8076, or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.” Theron’s family have told Weekend Argus they have been left frustrated because they have not been able to find out whether the rumours that he had been burnt with hot water were true. Vinchernico Theron was kidnapped. image supplied A family, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons, said they heard only rumours and that police have not been of much help.

“This is all hearsay and rumours we heard, that each one took a turn and burnt him with hot water,” said the woman. “We know that people have been arrested but Vinchernico is still missing and we understand he was tortured. “We will be meeting with senior police to discuss this case because the service from them has been poor.”