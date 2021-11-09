Cape Town - A foetus found in a dustbin in Kraaifontein is the latest in a string of babies that have been found dumped recently. It was reported that over the past two weeks, seven babies had been dumped in Cape Town, with some found dead and others still alive.

The babies were found wrapped in plastic and newspaper with umbilical cord still attached. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a municipality worker was busy cleaning bins at Old Paarl Road opposite a retail shop in Kraaifontein and found A foetus while taking out papers. “The baby was laying at the bottom of the bin,” said Van Wyk.

He said the mother of the foetus, as well as the gender of the foetus, is unknown, and no arrest had been made. Kraaifontein Community Police Forum chairperson Robert Bisset said he was still in shock after hearing the news. He said there is no reason for anyone to abandon their child when there is so much help out there.

“There are a lot of places a person can go to if they want to abandon their child. There are a lot of safe houses. They can even go to the police station. There is no reason to kill your child,” he said. He said there are councillors to speak to when one needs help or is not coping. Bisset said any young woman who had problems must get in touch with someone to talk to in order to get help.