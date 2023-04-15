Food aid for the less privileged as Muslims observe Ramadan

As the sun sets and the adhan is called by a muezzin, a group of Muslims and residents gathered at the mosque in Bridgetown to break their fast. They were part of millions of Muslim around the world observing the month of Ramadan, a period during which Muslims, fast, pray and strengthen their spiritual discipline.

The South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF) a socio-welfare and educational organisation, distributes food to the hungry outside the mosque. The act of kindness is part of a million meals initiative named Operation Fitr to the underprivileged across the country during the moth of fasting. SANZAF spokesperson Sakeena Bok said the organisation was in partnership with more than 156 local mosques in the province and 250 throughout the country. Muslims and community members gather to break their fast at the mosque in Bridgetown, Athlone. PIC: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA “The last 10 days of Ramadan are regarded as very important as they heighten spirituality and focus on worship. We also attend a mosque.

“The first 10 days we focus through prayers on mercy and the following 10 days on protection. We provide food to community members who are welcome to join us as we break the fast.” Ramadan and Muslim spirituality is also characterised by acts of compassion through giving and sharing with the vulnerable in the community. “We fast because we need to understand what it's like to live without food. The reality for most South Africans is that they don't have access to a meal. Food insecurity is a big issue,” said Bok.

Regional manager Shafiek Barendse said as part of Operation Fitr, food hampers including fresh produce as well as canned goods would be distributed to ensure that more than 45 000 families throughout the country would have a nutritious meal to eat on the day of Eid–ul-Fitr. On Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims show their gratitude towards Allah for offering them health and endurance to get through the 30-day fast. Scores of pellets with packets of rice stood along the hall inside the Masjid Ighwatul in Bridgetown, ready to be packed in food hampers and distributed later next week.

“During Ramadan, SANZAF continues to serve humanity. In the Western Cape our staff and volunteers put shoulder to the wheel to ensure that we provide iftar to up to 500 000 individuals with the cumulative figure of up to one million meals countrywide,” said Barendse. “Fitrah or Zakat al-Fitr, is the special obligatory alms paid by all Muslims at the end of the Ramadan fasting month with the purpose of ensuring that no Muslim goes hungry on the celebratory day of Eid.” “We encourage people to give like our prophet did and advocated for. For us, breaking a fast is a celebration and we come together as a unit.. It teaches us moderation,” added Bok.

Muslims and community members gather to break their fast at the mosque in Bridgetown, Athlone. PIC: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA For Barendse this year's fast was particularly a time of gratitude for him after he lost his voice for six-and-a-half months in 2022. “I couldn't speak. I lost my voice and had to be retrained to speak again. I am so grateful,” said Barendse. Many of SANZAF’s projects focus on sustainability to break the cycle of poverty as well as empowering the youth.

“And that's the focus of all for this Ramadan, doing more with all that the Almighty has blessed us with.” SANZAF runs 28 offices throughout the country and 22 distribution offices and has been offering relief through partnerships with institutions and organisations for 48 years. With the winter season approaching, the organisation was also busy with preparations to offer relief to the vulnerable, particularly children and the aged by providing blankets, hot food and winter packs.