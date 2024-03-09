Former drug queenpin’s story of redemption

Cape Town - She was the mastermind of her underworld empire and wanted by police as being one of the biggest high-flyers in the Mitchells Plain drug trade. Twelve years ago, Pastor Natalene Jacobs, 41, made a complete turnaround when she began serving God and asking forgiveness for selling drugs, especially to young children, to enrich her lifestyle and support her corrupt business.

Previously known as “Nettie” in the underworld, her story is that of many women who find themselves on the wrong side of the law. According, Dr Annette Hübschle, chief research officer in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT, women being involved in organised crime/criminal networks is nothing new. “They have been involved for many decades in various positions, ranging from operating as passive participants to active leadership positions.

“Taking the example of drug economies, women have acted as drug mules, growers, cooks, dealers, accountants, ‘queenpins’, etc” For Natalene, a teenage pregnancy swung her into the underworld life of drugs and money. She had come from a devoted Christian home and rebelled against her parents’ rules and faith.

“My child’s father was involved in drugs and I saw it as a way to make big money and that is how I got into the game,” she said. Soon the empire became a “family business”, of which her two brothers were part. And next she became one of the most wanted people in Mitchells Plain, having the flashiest cars and homes.

“We were classified as high flyers and we would make up to R20 000 a day,” she said. “The police would raid our homes up to three times a day and there would be shootings at the house and that was the life we had signed up to.” Pastor Natalene Jacobs, former drug merchant shares her story of redemption. pic Genevieve Serra Soon she was forced to relocate her parents to Kuils River to protect them.

“My parents were never part of our lifestyle, they kept praying for us,” she said. But the crux came when the daughter of Natalene’s brother became terminally ill. “When we rushed her to hospital, we all agreed that if God should spare her we would change our lives, but as soon as she came home and was doing well, we continued with our drugs.

“At age four months she died, and that was a big shock and eye-opener for all of us. “During a memorial service, I met my now husband, Pastor Leon Jacobs, who helped me change my life around.” Later, Natalene’s brother was murdered and she was led back to the same streets where she had once sold drugs.

“We had gone there to clean the blood after my brother was shot, and it was then that my husband and I decided we will be hosting open-air services, because that is where I sold drugs to young people, and I asked the mothers of children I had sold drugs to for forgiveness. “The same people who were my ‘guards’ and served in the underworld, became brothers and sisters in Christ and now serve with me. “I want to send that message to women out there.

“I was down to my last R10 and I ran out of petrol and was stuck in the same streets where I was once known for being this high flyer, but that is where God wanted to bring me. “Now I am free and at peace.” Natalene’s husband, Pastor Leon Jacobs, is part of Kingdom Christian Church and he also shares his story publicly of how he had been a high-ranking gang member who murdered his own twin.

He also used to purchase drugs from Natalene, who was once his supplier. Hübschle said factors such as economic, social, and familial pressures play significant roles in women’s participation in organised crime. “For instance, socio-economic constraints lead some women to become drug mules or engage in cannabis cultivation,” she explained.