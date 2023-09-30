Former human-trafficked child becomes aspiring national gymnast

Cape Town - From being trafficked, allegedly by her own mother, at the tender age of 8, this now 17-year-old girl is hoping to bring home gold at the SA Gym Games in Centurion in October. The teen, dubbed “Miss T”, took to gymnastics in less than three years under the guidance of Giants Blouberg Gymnastics and has reached the level of representing her province recently at the Western Cape Gymnastics, where she achieved third place and will now be competing nationally.

The teenager may not be identified, because she lives in a safe house and is a former victim of human trafficking. She has been selected to compete nationally at the South African National Gym Games at the Matsport Centre in Centurion between October 2 and October 5. A 17-year-old has achieved Western Province colours for gymnastics. Picture: Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA) Last week, a BackaBuddy account was opened for Miss T to raise R15 000 for her and her guardian and safe mother, Aziza Nolan’s, transport and accommodation fees, but R19 244.35 was raised instead, with an overwhelming response from donors because of her courage and adversity.

Miss T is excelling academically and is in Grade 9 after only starting schooling at age 8 and is determined to pursue a career in animal rescue. Her dream is to one day help the children of the community in the Vlei in Athlone, where she once grew up and begged for food. “My heart still aches for the children who are living in the Vlei,” she said.

“I want to reach out to them one day and tell them if you put your mind to it and never give up and believe in yourself, a lot can happen to you in your childhood,” she said. Nolan, a child psychologist, is the founder of Peace Home in Parklands and has nine children in her care, including Miss T’s sister, aged 18, and 13-year-old brother. The “Weekend Argus” previously told of the siblings’ harrowing story in 2021.

They were rescued eight years ago after living in a wooden structure with their drug-addicted mother in the Vlei and would beg for food daily. Their mother was arrested and charged for allegedly trafficking Miss T and her sister to men at traffic lights for as little as R10. Sadly, the sister’s mother was found not guilty in October 2017 due to a lack of evidence after a five-year trial at the Wynberg Regional Court collapsed.

Miss T has risen above her circumstances and is training hard at her gymnastics and is becoming skilled in self-defence techniques. “I want children like myself to believe in themselves and that they can go anywhere they put their minds to,” she said. “I used to live on the streets with my brothers and sisters.

“It was not easy and life was very hard for us, we had to find food and money to survive and we had to watch our backs all of the time. “There are people like Aunty Aziza who can help you. “I have overcome this with the help of Aunty Aziza and I put my mind to what I want to do, such as doing gymnastics.”

Nolan said Miss T was a true example of resilience and strength and was an inspiration to many like her who still finds themselves in the most challenging living conditions and abuse. “She only began schooling between the ages of 8 and 9 years old and I want to say that it is never too late to ask for help,” said Nolan. “She is one of the top learners in her grade.

“Her dream is one day to open a shelter for animals. “We are so proud of her. She began training and it takes discipline, and then she was chosen to take part in competitions and achieved her Western Cape colours. “She is also training in self-defence.”

Young girls from tough backgrounds do not let their past hold them back as they achieve numerous medals for gymnastics. Picture: Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA) Donna Marriott-Lowry, coach of Giant Blouberg Gymnastics, said Miss T had excelled in the sport alongside three other children at the home who have received medals for their success and determination. “What gets to my heart is the fact that she is already 17 years old and that she only began three years ago and has learnt so much about the sport, and in her second year she was chosen to represent the Western Cape. “She is also shadowing coaches as she could become a coach at a later stage.