Four-year-old drowns in pool at home

Cape Town - Police have opened an inquest docket after a four-year-old boy drowned in a pool at his home in Parow. The little boy had been in the care of a relative when the tragedy struck on Tuesday.

Emergency personnel and police were called to the scene in Ryan Road just after 5.30pm. Police sources revealed the child had been placed in the care of a family member and had wandered off into the pool area. “It is summer and the weather is becoming warmer.

“The child was in the care of a family member and was playing and had innocently went off to the pool area and was found by another relative in the pool when he went looking for the child and his body came to the surface. “This is a tragedy and an isolated incident.” Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick Van Wyk explained: “The circumstances surrounding the death of a 4-year-old boy are under investigation by Parow police.

“Police were immediately summoned to the mentioned address. Medical personnel certified the 4-year-old boy as dead. An inquest was opened and investigation is continuing.” Earlier this month, the NSRI said it wished to make the public aware of its Survival Swimming Programme to teach children and adults the basics on how to remain afloat when they found themselves in difficulty in the water. Western Cape Drowning Prevention Regional Team Leader, Caville Abrahams, said the lessons were offered free of charge.

“Safety in and around the water is our number one concern in this programme and primarily we aim at children, but people of all ages should have this skill too. “Become a Survival Swimming Volunteer Instructor by visiting us at the Sea Point Pavillion on Saturday, September 17 from 9am to noon or email [email protected]” Abrahams added that the programme needed more volunteers who would like to share their skills to join this programme if they are strong swimmers.

