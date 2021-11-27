Gelderbloem has dreams of umpiring at international level

Cape Town - Her love for cricket started years ago and now Wendy Gelderbloem hopes her love and passion for the sport will see her on a global stage. She officiated her first cricket match between Paarl Boys’ High School and Pretoria-based Hoërskool Garsfontein at the Cape Cricket Festival in Paarl. More recently, she officiated a few matches in the Boland Club Community T20 Competition, which is still ongoing and next month she will be officiating at the CSA Girls Under-16 national tournament in Gqeberha.

“I never wanted to play the game itself and never wanted to play in any sport but I wanted to prove to myself that there are many possibilities in life and to be a role model to others. My mentor Mervyn Julius, who is on the Boland Cricket Umpires’ Association board, inspired me along with Godwin von Willingh, who is on the Cricket South Africa (CSA) elite panel, and Keagan Williams, who is climbing the ladder of success very quickly,” she said. “My expectations are to do well and find my feet in the sport of umpiring. To meet other umpires and to learn from them. My umpiring manager will be Shaun George, an international umpire who is well-known and much respected.” The Wellington resident is currently doing her level one course and can assist in club and school matches.

“It’s not an easy task reaching the top level of umpiring. It’s hard work and dedication. First and foremost, you must know your laws and playing conditions. You also need to pass level one to three to achieve your goals. “To be able to reach international umpiring, you need to be on the elite CSA panel. But for now my focus is on being a good club level umpire. I believe the rest will follow. “My favourite umpire surely must be Marais Erasmus. He achieved so much in umpiring all over the world and is much respected by players and other officials,” she said.