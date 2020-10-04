German visa debacle could be another blow to SA tourism

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Red tape and visa bungles affecting travellers from Germany to South Africa could stymie the tourism industry’s hope of recovery from a hard lockdown. Germans were allowed to enter the country for 90 days without visas. But that appears to have changed, and now visas are required. Angry tourism bosses have made urgent calls for Home Affairs to address the travel issue quickly. Home Affairs could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts. Mayco member for economic opportunities James Vos described the situation as “a sorry state of affairs” as Germany is one of Cape Town’s biggest inbound tourism markets.

Emirates has cancelled all international flights to South Africa with immediate effect. The cancellation is due to Cogta regulations announced this week that treat airline crew the same as passengers.

Anne Görgmeier was on a flight to Cape Town when the visa rules suddenly changed. The German national was hoping to return following the limited reopening of the country’s borders.

“I was set to travel on Friday,” Görgmeier said. “I am a recent UCT graduate. I have been living in Cape Town for three years and have a South African partner. I have not been allowed home (South Africa) for six months.”

The South African embassy website in Berlin said nationals travelling to South Africa are exempt from requiring a visa for the first 90 days. With that in mind and wanting to get back to her partner, Görgmeier booked her flight.

“I double-checked with the South African consulate in Munich, the immigration office at Cape Town airport and the German embassy in Pretoria, as well as Emirates. They all confirmed that I will receive a 90-day visa on arrival.

“When I arrived in Dubai, I had multiple messages from my boyfriend and the Munich Consulate. They said that while I was in the air, the regulations had changed and now every German needs a visa.”

“By then it was around 11pm SA time, but the South African Consulate in Munich was still trying to help me get into contact with the Department of Home Affairs to find a way for me to get into SA.

“But they were not able to provide me with any clear answer to what will happen when I arrive in SA.

“I talked to Emirates and they said their regulations had also been changed and they would not allow me to board the plane to Cape Town. So I flew back to Munich.”

On March 25, the department revoked the visa exemption status of Germans visiting South Africa as the country entered the lockdown period. However, the website of the SA Embassy in Berlin continues to state that tourist visas are not required.

Meanwhile, visa services at the SA Embassy in Berlin continue to remain suspended. This, despite Home Affairs announcing that visa services abroad would resume.

The German Embassy in Pretoria confirmed it was aware of disruptions and was working on finding a solution. Yesterday, the German Foreign Office updated its travel advisory to South Africa, stating it was not known whether a visa was required and was seeking clarification. Travellers were advised to check before departing.

Chief executive of the Tourism Business Council of SA Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said: “This is a typical example of what should not be happening. They need to take that notice down.

“Anyone that’s coming here will be able to arrive without any hassle. Now we have a situation whereby Home Affairs didn’t take that down. This is something that needs to be dealt with urgently.”

Weekend Argus