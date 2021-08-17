Glencairn Expressway and Kommetjie Road intersection deemed problematic for cyclists

CAPE TOWN: The four-way intersection, on the corners of Glencairn Expressway and Kommetjie Road, has been deemed problematic. Chairman of Pedal Power Association Steve Hayward said there had been an increase in incidents at that intersection over the years.

“There have been five cyclists involved in accidents, in the last year, at this intersection,” he said This is after Cape Medical Response (CMR) paramedics and ambulances were dispatched to the four-way intersection yesterday. “On arrival, CMR found that two cyclists had been involved in a collision with a motor vehicle. The Capetonian cyclists were a father and son, who had been out on a family ride. The son was treated on the scene and transported by ambulance to a local Cape Town hospital, in a stable condition,” said a Cape Medical Response statement.

The father was treated on the scene and was airlifted by a Netcare helicopter, to the same local Cape Town hospital, in a critical condition. Hayward said the son might be discharged soon, but the father remains in hospital, as he was in a serious condition. “This intersection has been a problem for motorists and cyclists for a while now. We welcome the City looking at making it safer,” said Hayward.