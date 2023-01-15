GOOD party leaders ‘have case to answer to’ in sexcapades saga

Cape Town -- TWO senior members of Patricia de Lille’s GOOD party are said to have a case to answer to after they were embroiled in an alleged ‘sex parties’ saga during a by-election campaign. This is according to a report compiled by an external investigator who was appointed by the party.

The report, De Lille said, will only be tabled at the party’s highest decision-making body tomorrow evening. “I haven’t seen the report yet,” De Lille told Weekend Argus, adding that the party will act with “no fear, no favour” to implement its findings. Weekend Argus reliably learnt that the investigator found that GOOD’s deputy mayor of Witzenberg Felicity Klazen and Western Cape Member of the Legislature and national campaign organiser Shaun August should be subjected to an internal disciplinary process.

It’s unclear which of the number of allegations, the duo were found to have been in breach of the party’s code of conduct and warranted disciplinary proceedings. Weekend Argus broke the story in June which caused a heated debate in the National Assembly. GOOD volunteers, who were part of a Witzenberg by-election campaign, wrote several statements describing how August and Klazen, both married, allegedly spent their time “sexing” and “partying too much” instead of canvassing for votes.

Volunteers also described acts of “gehoerdery” (acts of fornication). The election campaign was so disastrous that GOOD only received 10% of the votes – a 2% drop compared to the 2021 municipal elections result in that same ward. The party was so eager to increase support in the DA-run council that they deployed members to campaign several times a week over a nine-week period, while booked into the Dennebos/Pine Forest Holiday Resort.

According to invoices seen by Weekend Argus, 30 GOOD representatives were housed in eight chalets. One chalet, which accommodates four adults, costs R942 a day. But whistleblowers who reached out to Weekend Argus last year, said they did nothing to increase the party’s support. “They partied and had sex all the time.” So shocking were the allegations that De Lille flew to Cape Town and summoned members to the CBD’s Pepperclub Hotel, halfway through the campaign season, to address the matter.

“At one event, Felicity misbehaved by cursing GOOD leaders,” one statement read. “She even showed us youngsters her stinking pant(ies).” In another statement it was alleged that Klazen walked naked among the volunteers. “She was lying naked on the bed in the same room where Uncle Shaun was,” read one of the statements.

“My cousin and I sat in the living room where Uncle Shaun repeatedly (sneaked up behind us) so he could go to the room where the deputy was laying without clothes.” In another incident, Klazen apparently skinny-dipped in front of party members. “It was very unpleasant for us as youth belonging to GOOD to see the deputy mayor of Witzenberg swimming naked,” another statement read. In one of the most bizarre allegations, August and Klazen tried to get rid of De Lille.

“Around a fire, and after a night of heavy drinking, they plotted to unseat Aunty Pat.” Visitors to the Dennebos camp-site said Klazen and another woman apparently also rocked up in a blue Toyota Conquest in the middle of the election on a Saturday. She was allegedly heavily inebriated.

Klazen’s disabled husband, Chrisjan, reportedly arrived soon after and an argument broke out between the couple. “You’re messing in my marriage!” Chrisjan apparently shouted and ordered his wife to “come home”. Klazen told Weekend Argus that she would not make any further comments on the matter.