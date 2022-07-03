GOOD Witzenberg deputy mayor ‘assaulted’ her handicapped husband

The deputy mayor of Witzenberg Felicity Klazen allegedly assaulted her disabled husband during the GOOD party’s by-election campaign earlier this year, according to statements made by whistle-blowers. The allegations come hot on the heels of the “sex parties” allegations that were levelled against Klazen.

The parties being investigated were alleged to have taken place during the GOOD’s costly campaign during the Witzenberg by-election, that was reportedly marred by booze, skinny-dipping and sex parties that Weekend Argus exclusively published last month. Young GOOD volunteers, who were allegedly part of the campaign, wrote several detailed statements describing how MPL and national campaign organiser Shaun August and Klazen, both married, spent their time “sexing” and “partying too much” instead of rallying for votes. Volunteers also described acts of “gehoerdery” (acts of fornication), as previously reported.

One of the volunteers, who contacted Weekend Argus, said: “At an event at (someone’s) house in Ceres, Felicity misbehaved by cursing GOOD leaders and telling Shaun that she was not going to hold her breath for the position, he could just ‘shove’ the seat were her exact words. “She knocked her disabled husband out of his wheelchair in the presence of (other GOOD members). “(Someone) jumped in and rushed to help and placed him back in his chair.

“(Her husband) said that this is how he is regularly assaulted.“ Klazen’s husband Chrisjan refused to comment on the allegations when Weekend Argus tried contacted him. The whistle-blower, in a telephone conversation with Weekend Argus, said: “She acted bad, very bad, I felt so sorry for her husband.“

The party was so eager to increase support in the DA-run council that they deployed members to campaign several times a week over a nine-week period, while booked into the Dennebos/Pine Forest Holiday Resort. The resort is located at the foot of Skurweberg. According to invoices seen by Weekend Argus, 30 GOOD representatives were housed in several chalets.

One chalet, which accommodates four adults, costs R942 a day. The invoices were issued to Klazen. Visitors to the camp-site, according to Rapport, say Klazen and another woman apparently showed up in a blue Toyota Conquest in the middle of the election on a Saturday.

Klazen allegedly looked inebriated. According to the article, her husband arrived soon after and an argument broke out between the couple. “You’re messing in my marriage!” Chrisjan apparently shouted and ordered his wife to “come home”.

According to the report, Felicity apparently bought a new house and threatened to move out of the family home. The new house is apparently in an upmarket area. “I have already responded to these allegations, so I will not make further comments. The GOOD party is currently conducting an independent investigation and I am cooperating,” Klazen told Weekend Argus.