Graaff’s pool along the Atlantic Seaboard raises concerns for swimmer safety

Cape Town - The safety of swimmers at the Graaff’s pool along the Atlantic Seaboard has been raised by the City council. This week, Atlantic Seaboard resident, David Wicht made a social media appeal to have the Sea Point “pool” restored to its original state, calling on donors and professionals to begin crowdfunding.

When approached by Weekend Argus for comment about his plight, he declined to speak publicly. In his post he called for the natural ravine’s large concrete deck to be restored which could be used for sunbathing, yoga, picnics or meditation and for the stairwell to be repaired. But ward councillor, Nicola Jowell said the concern was the safety of swimmers in the ocean and on land as the area drew criminal activities and was not protected along the coastline.

“In 2005 the wall that was up on the side of Graaff’s pool was half demolished to significantly reduce the height of the wall. This was in response to a significant amount of complaints and concerns about criminal and anti-social behaviour that was happening on the other side of the wall, hidden from view,” she said. “The city did not demolish any part of the pool or the walkway but the work was limited to the wall. “Over the last few years the City’s Coastal Management Branch has invested significantly in the upkeep and maintenance of tidal pools across the ward such as Saunders, Maidens Cove, Sea Point and Camps Bay Tidal Pools.

“And this investment has occurred at other tidal pool locations across the city. “The Graaff’s pool which was not a formal tidal pool as the others are, has always had more significant concerns around users safety as it is not as protected from the ocean as the other pools are. “The swimming potential here is far more limited and considered risky for a potential user and as such has not been prioritised by the department.”

Jowell said she had had site meetings with officials but that the work required would be extensive and that safety risk to swimmers would be of primary concern. City councillor, Nicola Jowell has raised safety concerns regarding Graaff pool in Sea Point which was once a nudist pool. The photograph was taken soon after the demolition of the wall surrounding it. file image Sea Point Fresnaye Bantry Bay Rate Payers Association was also approached by Weekend Argus for comment but they did not respond to queries. In 2005, Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, who was the then ward councillor, administered the demolition of the concrete wall surround Graaf’s pool due to crime.

It was at one stage a popular hangout for nude male sunbathers. According to its historic background, the pool was built by Pieter Marias in 1910, who was a businessman in the wine trade who built it for his paralysed wife who was bathed in the ocean daily. Later a tunnel was built from the couple’s home, under the public road so that his wife could be brought to the pool and not be seen.