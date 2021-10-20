Grade 10 pupil overjoyed after getting her Covid-19 vaccine

Cape Town - A Grade 10 pupil at Soneike High School took the initiative to get vaccinated after Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced last week that the vaccine will be available for children, between the ages of 12 and 17, from Wednesday. Clee-Shay Riley, 16, went for her dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, at Kleinvlei Recreation Hall, shortly before noon on Wednesday, and only waited in the line for about 10 minutes to get her jab.

Clee-Shay said she feels that getting vaccinated protects both the individual and those around them. “I was actually looking forward to getting vaccinated. I was relieved to know that I wouldn't have to live in constant fear of contracting the virus. Clee-Shay Riley waited for 10 minutes in the line to get her jab. Picture: Supplied “A few of my friends have expressed an interest in going and I am overjoyed that we are making the right decision, by protecting ourselves and our loved ones.

“I stayed for 15 minutes after getting vaccinated and felt fine. I'm not sure if I'm just one of the lucky ones, but I didn't experience any side effects,” she said. Her message to children and young adults, who are not vaccinated, is: “One should trust the process. If you are unsure about getting vaccinated, speak to adults who have already got the jab.” Her mother Anthea Petersen said she is glad that her daughter chose to take the Covid-19 vaccine.