’Halo’ seven to cycle more than 900km to raise kid cancer awareness

Cape Town - They are lending a helping hand to those fighting for their lives. A group of seven friends known as “Helping A Little One“ (Halo) will cycle from Gqeberha to Cape Town to raise funds and awareness for Cansa TLC (supports children with cancer). The event also forms part of Cansa’s 90th anniversary celebrations. Their journey to Cape Town will start today and finish on Friday. The group of cyclists will have a back-up vehicle to look after their daily needs (food, water and medical supplies if needed) and they will also be supported by two marshals, who will keep them safe along the route. Hennie Prinsloo, coordinator of Halo, said: “Doing this tour is two-fold for us. One is that we need to help our children that are the future generation of this world and secondly, we want the world to know that even though Covid-19 has challenged us all, that there are still positive things in the world. Life is precious and we only get one life to live, so we need to make the most of it. Raising funds for innocent children with cancer is our way to give back something positive to the world. We need to protect them so they can fulfil their calling in life, whatever that might be.”

He said children living with cancer are close to their heart.

“An average of 800 to 1 000 children are newly-diagnosed with cancer annually in South Africa, but sadly it is estimated that at least half of all children with cancer in South Africa are never diagnosed. This means that two-thirds of children with cancer never reach a specialist treatment centre. If our team can raise awareness of childhood cancer and its symptoms through our tour we can enable early detection and treatment, ensuring the best possible treatment outcomes for the little ones,” he said.

Regarding the race, he said: “We are cycling 926 km in 7 days with about 12 000 metres of elevation. All we ask is the support from every South African and people following us from abroad.”

They started planning the event in August 2019 around a campfire at Pilanesberg National Park, after doing a gruelling 103km Cycle4CANSA Road Classic.

Cansa’s Tough Living with Cancer (TLC) Western Cape co-ordinator, Anthea-Lynn Lewis, said they would like to express their gratitude to the Halo team.

“It is great that Halo is doing this initiative, as we need to do more awareness with regards to childhood and teenage cancer. We have so many children and teenagers being diagnosed on a daily basis. Three words that change the lives of these children and teenagers when they hear ‘you have cancer’. It is life-changing and life-altering for them, as well as their parents and siblings whose lives will be impacted by this cancer diagnosis,” she said.

If you would like to support this campaign, email: [email protected] or call 083 377 4752.

Weekend Argus