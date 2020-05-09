Helping Cape Town residents in need

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Life is a struggle when you are unemployed, and having no work prospects during the lockdown makes it even more difficult. This is the case for Rosemary Jones and her family, who during the lockdown are struggling to make ends meet. There are eight people living in their home in Lentegeur, none of them are employed. This is how she ended up in the line at NPO AJ Foundation’s food station in the car park of Cornflower Primary School on Thursday evening in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain. AJ Foundation was founded by Jessie Julius, Cole Alexander and Linton Henry.

The foundation held their first food station on April 23 at the school.

As many as 250 people queued outside the gates of the school to receive a bowl of soup, food and bread.

The NPO planned to hold the food initiative every Thursday.

“Food security initiatives and youth development are the top of our priority,” said Julius.

The team gathers at 3.30pm every Thursday to prepare the food station and to draw up 1m distances.

“We have seen a huge rise in job losses in these communities. Families are losing their income and breadwinners are unable to provide for their households,” said Julius.

Cape Flats YMCA director Ricardo de Reuck has also partnered with a City of Cape Town service provider to manage breakfast at the shelter for the homeless at the Strandfontein sports field.

“We were not one of the contracted organisations. We partnered with one at the beginning, and a week or two later, partnered with another to provide the breakfast only,” he said.

They work in areas such as Nyanga, Langa, Philippi and Atlantis.

Gift of the Givers, founder, director and chairman Imtiaz Sooliman said: “Food parcels are required in the city. Requirement is huge outside the city, as well like in the rural areas.”

He stressed that if bigger parcels were provided monthly, less labour and transport would be needed.

“Food security includes the unemployed, those on street corners and the elderly. Waiters don’t get salaries, the food industry was shut down which is a new category of food security,” he added.

Repairmen and spray painters get paid monthly and don’t get a fixed salary. They are also affected by the lockdown.

Spokesperson for Cape Town mayor Dan Plato, Greg Wagner, said the mayor has facilitated a number of donations from local businesses for residents in need.

“The mayor has expressed appreciation for these donations and has worked with local NGOs and councillors to identify residents in need of support,” he said.

Weekend Argus

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.