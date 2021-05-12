Helping Hands Charity wants to make a difference this winter

Cape Town – With winter around the corner many will go cold and hungry.

CCLewis Helping Hands Charity wants to make a difference by supplying the less fortunate with some food and the kids with some toys.

Run by Charmaine Lewis for the last 14 years, she hopes to bring light and joy into people’s lives through her feeding scheme and charity.

She has asked for canned food donations, shoes, clothing and toys to brighten up someone's day.

“There are so many people that need help out there. I started by travelling in a taxi with my buckets of food and I gave out food in the Table View, Joe Slovo, Parklands and Dunoon areas. I would like to do this more regularly. I love these people dearly and with the help of the community I can accomplish more because my husband helps me keep this afloat,” said Lewis.

She goes to Hospice Charity shops to get toys for the kids.

“My heart desires that I get to help more people because there are so many struggling out there and it breaks my heart to see them struggle,” said Lewis.

For Mother’s Day, she took food parcels to a mother in Joe Slovo. “The mother was so happy I also took clothes for her child and a little radio, they were so happy,” added Lewis.

To donate email [email protected]

Weekend Argus