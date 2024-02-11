Heroic security team saves baby injured after horror hit and run accident that killed his mom

Cape Town – A team of local heroes at a security company have saved the life of a baby boy who was critically injured while his mother lay dead in the road following a horrific hit and run accident. SJC Security Services, Tactical Reaction and Armed Response teams were carrying out patrols when they came across the harrowing scene along Bottelary and Botfontein roads in Kraaifontein this week.

To their horror, they discovered the mangled body of a woman who has yet to be identified. While cordoning-off the area as a crime scene, they found the infant metres away. He was bleeding from the nose, wheezing and in a state of shock. The baby is believed to be 18 months of age. The aftermath of the hit and run accident in Kraaifontein in which a woman died and her young son was critically injured. l SUPPLIED SJC Tactical and Armed Response officers, Ryno Basson, Andre Volschenk and Marchelino Jooste jumped into action to perform first aid.

Jooste removed his jacket and wrapped the infant in it. When ER24 arrived at the scene, the mother was declared dead and her body was taken to Tygerberg mortuary, while the child is currently receiving treatment at Red Children’s Hospital after being resuscitated at Cape Gate Medi-clinic. Healthcare workers and the police are now working around the clock to identify the woman and her son believed to be from nearby farms.

Charl du Toit, CEO of SJC Security Services, said his team remained calm while facing one of the most harrowing scenes in their careers and saved the life of the baby. “They were carrying out what we call VCP, Visible Community Patrol, as there has been an increase in crime in that area when they came across the accident,” he said. “That road is quite dark and when they found the woman and they did not at first know what they were dealing with. They immediately called for back-up from their other team members and began cordoning off the area as a crime scene as they were trained to do.

“It was then that they found the baby boy who was bleeding from the nose and his chest was wheezing. “The team immediately carried out first aid. It was officer Marshall who took off his jacket and wrapped it around the baby. “Had it not been for the team, we don’t know what would have happened to that baby.

“My team remained calm and carried out the training they were taught and did not go into shock. The accident scene in Kraaifontein. l SUPPLIED Du Toit said they have been in contact with the police about the woman and child’s identity: “They have not been identified and information has been sent to local farms as it is believed that she might have been from there.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk said an arrest was yet to take place: “This office confirms that a case of culpable homicide has been reported at Brackenfell SAPS. According to reports, an unidentified woman was fatally injured and a baby injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The minor child was admitted to a hospital for medical treatment and is current critical.“ ER24’s media communication confirmed the infant was in a critical condition. “We can confirm that a woman was killed, and her toddler sustained serious injuries following an alleged hit-and-run on Bottelary Road in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday} morning,” they said.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at approximately 00:50, they found the police, the fire department and a security company in attendance. “Upon further assessment, a woman was found, showing no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene. “The Fire Department was providing treatment to a male toddler, believed to be about 18 months old.