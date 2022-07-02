Hijacking trends and hotspots identified

Cape Town - Drivers beware: hijackers are becoming more brazen. A viral social media post is circulating, showing a dummy dressed in clothes laying on a road in Kraaifontein. The post warns motorists not to stop, as they will be robbed or hijacked. Advanced driving company MasterDrive said they are aware of a similar modus operandi and warned motorists to be extra vigilant.

“The most important piece of advice is, if you see anything unusual on the road, do not stop. Make your way to the nearest place of safety and call authorities to attend to the situation. Never stop to investigate yourself because that is what criminals want you to do. In most scenarios, as long as your vehicle is moving, you cannot be hijacked, unless of course, they use extreme measures,” said MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert. He advised motorists to always keep note of cars behind you to be aware if you are being followed. Do not turn into your driveway if there is a car behind you, rather go around the block. “Popular cars” for hijackers should never cause you to decrease your awareness levels if you do not drive one. He said driveways, shopping centres and intersections are high-risk spots.

City Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said they picked on up on the following trends used to impede motorists. “Placing obstacles, such as rocks, in the roadway at night, in order to damage an unsuspecting motorist’s car, who is then robbed while they are immobile. “These type of incidents tend to occur in the vicinity of Borcherds Quarry and the N2, as well as the R300, between Stellenbosch Arterial and the N2 exits. Also, the R300 between Jakes Gerwel and Stock Road.

“Stoning of cars to damage a window and the shocked driver is relieved of their cellphone or bag. Spark plugs are also used to break windows. This was reported on Hindle Road at the R300. “Placing burning obstacles on the road which forces vehicles to stop and turn around, and that is when they are attacked. Vehicles that are caught in traffic snarl-ups, for instance, an accident, and opportunistic criminals approach the stationary vehicles and rob the drivers. “Also at red robots. Some locations for this type of incident include the R300 and Jakes Gerwel Drive, and 35th Avenue and Robert Sobukwe Road, in Bishop Lavis.”

The City identified 35th Avenue and Robert Sobukwe Road in Bishop Lavis, Baden Powell Drive between the N2 and Swartklip Road (mainly at night), Jakes Gerwel where it intersects with Samora Machel, Highlands Drive and R300, New Eisleben and Sheffield and White Hart Lane in the Heinz Park area, Borcherds Quarry coming off the N2 close to the airport, off ramp from the N2 to the R300 in both directions, and Prince George Drive, where it is intersected by Military Road between Steenberg and Lavender Hill, as hotspots in the City. City’s Metro Police Department spokesperson Ruth Solomons said: “We have five reports of hijackings in Philippi and surrounds, and all vehicles were found in Browns Farm and Marikana. We have observed that criminals target Avanzas in particular.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi told Weekend Argus the vigilance of drivers should be a priority, as criminals seek opportunities where they find themselves in an optimal position to launch an attack.