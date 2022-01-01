Holomisa: There is no one like you Tutu

Cape Town - “I am convinced the best tribute we can pay him and keep his spirit alive is to do as he did and constantly look to see how we too can be of help to others.” This is how Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama said we should remember the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who died this week.

The Dalai Lama, who had struck up a friendship with Archbishop Tutu expressed this in a letter to Tutu’s daughter Mpho Tutu van Furth. “He was a true humanitarian and a committed advocate of human rights.” The Dalai Lama was one of many local and international dignitaries to praise the Arch following his death that saw five years of funeral planning play out over the course of a few days.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was part of the committee who organised the funeral. Holomisa said he was roped in about five years ago. “The planning started when he got sick. We would meet and hold discussions. Bishop Thabo Makgoba would chair the meetings.” He said he played an advisory role, the same function he played in preparations for Nelson Mandela’s funeral.

“With Mandela, planning started eight years before his death,” said Holomisa. He said Tutu was a moral compass and guide for many South Africans. “More than that, he was South Africa’s moral conscience. He was one of the people who was a beacon of hope. He never fell prey to wanting positions after 1994, he stood his ground.”

Holomisa said he was concerned that there might never be another Tutu in this lifetime. “We no longer hear voices from the religious community, they seem to have accepted the current reality. I see ANC leaders saying condolences, saying the country lost a giant, yet they did not listen to his words when he warned them about their corruption.” A statement from the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation by Dr Ramphele Mamphele said: “This deluge of love serves to compensate, to some extent, for Covid regulations restricting the size of gatherings and the nature of the send-off our beloved Arch so richly deserves.”

Spokesperson for the Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation Roger Friedman said the Archbishop was very clear on his wishes for his funeral. “He wanted no ostentatiousness or lavish spending. He asked that the coffin be the cheapest available and that a bouquet of carnations from his family be the only flowers in the cathedral,” he said. The Archbishop will be cremated privately, and his ashes interred in the cathedral.

The South African representative of the Dalai Lama, Ngodup Dorjee Shingchen, said the Dalai Lama had not applied for a visa. The Arch passed away on Sunday at age 90. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said Tutu was one the last giants of our lifetime. “The Arch and Madiba were a formidable pair who together served as South Africa’s moral compass and vocal and critical conscience. Their unforgettable partnership will leave a lasting legacy in helping to heal the wounds of our country.”

“While we mourn the passing of the Arch, we also celebrate the powerful and uplifting impact that he had on our country, our world, and on all of our lives.” GOOD party secretary-general Brett Herron said Tutu was a bearer of ancient pearls of wisdom who lived before his time. “He was a role model who embodied the ancient wisdoms of the golden rule of human reciprocity (do unto others …) and Ubuntu, but nonetheless strode the Earth ahead of his time. He dared to paint a picture of inclusivity, tolerance, dignity and justice – in an era in which humanity was careening towards social and environmental injustice on tidal waves of greed, inequality and division.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “A patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.” Desmond Tutu at the TRC. Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba: “Archbishop Tutu’s legacy is moral strength, moral courage and clarity. He felt with the people. In public and alone, he cried because he felt people’s pain. And he laughed — no, not just laughed, he cackled with delight when he shared their joy.” TWO great spiritual masters share their own hard-won wisdom about living with joy even in the face of adversity. The occasion was a big birthday. And it inspired two close friends to get together in Dharamsala for a talk about something very important to them. The friends were His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The subject was joy. Both winners of the Nobel Prize, both great spiritual masters and moral leaders of our time, they are also known for being among the most infectiously happy people on the planet. From the beginning the book was envisioned as a three-layer birthday cake: their own stories and teachings about joy, the most recent findings in the science of deep happiness, and the daily practices that anchor their own emotional and spiritual lives. Both the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Tutu have been tested by great personal and national adversity, and here they share their... tribulations. Mrs Leah Tutu comforts her husband after he broke down and wept at the end of the second day of he TRC hearings. | LEON MULLER African News Agency (ANA) Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela: “He was one of the best among us. He brought light to darkness and lightness to heaviness.”

Former US President Barack Obama: “The cleric was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere. He never lost his impish sense of humour and willingness to find humanity in his adversaries. ” ARCHBISHOP Desmond Tutu attends a Kick TB campaign at Andile Primary School in Gugulethu. | Brenton Geach African News Agency (ANA) US President Joe Biden: “Desmond Tutu followed his spiritual calling to create a better, freer, and more equal world. His legacy transcends borders and will echo throughout the ages.” ARCHBISHOP Desmond Tutu outside the Food Lovers Market after having breakfast in St George’s Mall. | Leon Muller African News Agency (ANA) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “Tutu will be “remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation: “Tutu was larger than life. His contributions to struggles against injustice, locally and globally are matched only by the depth of his thinking about the making of liberatory futures for human societies. He was an extraordinary human being, a thinker, a leader, a shepherd. Martin Luther King’s daughter, Bernice King: “He was a global sage and powerful pilgrim on Earth. We are better because he was here.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: “Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world. It was only two years ago that he held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa – ‘Arch and The Arch’ he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence. He remained a friend and will be sorely missed by all.”

The late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his good friend, the Dalai Lama in better days. Graca Machel in a video message to the nation, said she is not deeply saddened but deeply wounded. “Part of me, my journey has been chopped piece by piece. I still feel blessed and privileged to have experienced Desmond and Leah Tutu as friends and the Arch as my personal guide. I knew I could just pick up the phone, and he would be on the other side, assuring me that everything is alright,” she said. Machel said the void left by the Arch’s passing is a huge loss for South Africa, Africa and the world.