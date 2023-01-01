A Sea Point street vendor, Patience Mbueno, has pleaded with the public not to buy the artwork that was stolen from him on Christmas weekend as he was trying to work overtime to sell them to tourists. Mbueno creates his artwork at Tent City in Green Point and then sells it to tourists and beachgoers at Sea Point. And the festive season is a peak time for him - little did he know the fate of his hard work. The work was reportedly stolen after 8pm on December 23 when he left it in front of the shop where he was offered space to keep it. The shop was closed at the time.

"Unfortunately, his work was stolen as he waited for someone to come open for him. We were already closed but were to honour our agreement with him to keep his staff overnight until he's back on his feet. It's terrible that someone stole from this hard-working poor man. I wish they could be found and his art returned to him. The brokenness in him is just so sad to see. If you see it anywhere, please report to the police," said Cheryl Pietersen, an employee at the store Mbueno kept his hydrostone, paintings and ceramic work at. "Usually, the business is booming around this time. Hence, I decided to put more effort and sell until late. I never had common theft problems before. I was shocked and heartbroken when I realised someone had taken my work. I had just gone to fetch other work from my spot, and when I came back for the last time, the bag was gone. "Art is all I have. It's my life. It managed to take me the streets during the difficult times, and I design each piece with all of my soul, wanting the buyers to never regret buying from me. This is a huge loss for me, and the sad thing is those who stole it do not know the value and meaning of those works. Please do not buy from them, and contact me or report to the police if you suspect they could be mine. I really need them back or at least have the suspects arrested," said Mbueno.

The public is urged to be on the lookout for the stolen artwork and report it to the police or the owner if identified. Picture SUPPLIED. The stolen artwork includes a 1.6m x 1.5m, a 1.2m x 1.5 and a zebra painting on a canvas material, all folded in a bag, as well as a 136cm x 106cm Madiba in Beads sculpture. Mbueno said he tried all in his power, searching and viewing nearby CCTV footage, to no avail, and has put his faith in those who may come across the artwork. The sales of his art have allowed him to temporarily rent a room in town. Depending on how things goes he might have to remain in the streets until he's sustainable.

"I work hard to change my life for the better. I haven't completely left my spot at Green Point, as the business profit is not guaranteed. If things don't work out, I want to have a place to fall back to. I respect every homeless man there. They are family and understand each other. I wish people could just stop victimising and stigmatising them." Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the provincial SAPS spokesperson, said Sea Point police are investigating a case of theft. Reports suggested the complainant left a bag with valuables in front of a local store in Bill Peters drive on December 23. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 0860 010 111 or Patience Mbueno at 061 425 6383.