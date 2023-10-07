Homeless people occupying Sea Point tennis court willing to move if given new location

Homeless people who reside at the Sea Point tennis court said they are willing to move, provided they are given an alternative site that is conducive to human habitation with running water and proper ablution facilities. This comes after the City of Cape Town filed a fresh eviction application late last month.

Ndyebo Mgijima, who has lived at the tennis court for six years, said he would pack up his bags and leave any time if only he could be offered another place, as he has nowhere to go. Homeless people living at the Sea Point tennis court are facing a fresh eviction order. Picture: Zolani Sinxo He said he understands why they want to evict them because the place has over the years been subjected to many challenges, such as drug addicts and criminals who have also invaded the site. “Some of us here make an honest living and are educated, or at least we have passed Grade 12, but life has not been good to some, or maybe we are not lucky enough to have supportive families, hence we find ourselves in this situation. The claims that all of us are vandalising and causing havoc in the place are partly true, as not all of us are involved in such activities. We do want to make this place a clean and safe place, not only for us but for the people that live around us,” said Mgijima.

As seen by the “Weekend Argus” during its visit, the location smells of urine, there’s litter all over the place, and some of the fencing between them and the tennis court has been removed. Mgijima said the vandalism was due to the drug addicts who sometimes come in the dead of night and cause chaos. “If the city cannot provide for us an alternative place, we then beg with them to assist us in making sure that this place remains safe and clean and will be willing to collaborate. We need proper fencing and security that will be on guard day and night to ensure law and order. Also, maybe some of us can be employed as cleaners and recyclers to ensure that the place is kept neat at all times,” he said.

Thando Sokrona, who arrived last year at the shelter, said she has been on the street for about 17 years and that, as a person living with disabilities, she is unable to find work, hence she has found herself living on the streets. “This place has been my home for the past year, as I cannot stay at the shelter because of affordability. I can’t pay the required fees to stay at the shelter, hence if we are being evicted here, I have no objections; however, we must be provided another place where we can feel safe,” said Sokrona. The City of Cape Town said on September 22 that the City and Empext (Pty) Ltd, the lessee of a certain portion of the property, issued an eviction application regarding the unlawful occupation at the tennis courts.

It said the city and Empext have, in addition, asked that the respondents be interdicted from reoccupying this property and others under the City’s purview. “The application will be heard on December 12, 2023, and notice was served on the respondents on September 29, 2023. The application is a last resort following extensive efforts by the City and other stakeholders to resolve the unlawful occupation and gain voluntary vacation of the property, including offers of social support and dignified transitional shelter, which still stand,” the City said in response to the “Weekend Argus“. It added that the property is not suitable for habitation and that continued unlawful occupation poses serious health risks to both the occupants and the broader public, while also impacting public use of these facilities.