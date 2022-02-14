Homeless person dies after police vehicle crashes during high-speed chase

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of culpable homicide following the death of a homeless man after police lost control of their vehicle during a high-speed chase. A 30-year-old homeless person was killed when a police van chasing suspects rammed into him in Bellville on Sunday afternoon.

According to Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa, the police were chasing a silver Toyota Corolla that did not have a registration number. “While still chasing the said vehicle, it happened that on the corner of Bill Bezuidenhout and Old Paarl roads the SAPS vehicle bumped a traffic light together with an innocent bystander that was standing next to the traffic light. The injured person was declared dead at the scene while the Silver Toyota managed to flee.” No SAPS members were injured. The driver of the police vehicle was a constable and the passenger a sergeant.

Langa described the deceased as a white male in his thirties. She said a culpable homicide case was being investigated and they were trying to locate the family of the deceased. “There is a lead that is being followed about his family. Necessary investigative aids were summoned to the scene. A culpable homicide case was registered and investigations are ongoing.”