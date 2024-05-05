Hospice Week: ‘Caring for persons living with a life-threatening illness’

Monday, marks the start of Hospice Week, which seeks to highlight the role the palliative care sector plays in healthcare and the partnership in providing support and care for people with life-threatening illnesses. The Hospice Week, which ends on May 11, will see activities that recognise, share, and celebrate the achievements of hospice and palliative care programmes with their partners.

The Week also highlights the importance of an effective partnership between family members, carers, service providers, funders, government departments, and other stakeholders as vital to the provision of quality care. Dr. Ewa Skowronska, CEO of the Association of Palliative Care Centres (APCC), said palliative care is the physical, psychological, social, and spiritual care provided to persons living with a life-threatening illness.” “Care is offered from the point of diagnosis and extends to bereavement support if needed. Palliative care is an international human right for all people living with a life-threatening illness. We are honoured to work with our members to continue ensuring that we provide quality palliative care to all in South Africa, with care beyond service,” Skowronska said.

APCC is a member organisation for 91 palliative care centres across the country, and in 2023, these members cared for 38 228 people. From this, 16 327 (41%) were patients, and 21 901 (59%) were patient household members or loved ones. The predominant diagnosis of patients was HIV/AIDS (37%), followed by cancer (25%), chronic illness (23%), Covid (12%), and tuberculosis (3%). Some patients had more than one diagnosis. Skowronska said since the release of the National Policy Framework and Strategy for Palliative Care, there has been a mushrooming of service providers that are not accredited, which can put many patients at risk.

“To support members in gaining their accreditation, the APCC established a mentorship programme. The mentors (who are also members) take other members through the policies, procedures, and protocols necessary to gain Level 1 accreditation. “They then guide them through the other four levels. In 2023 and early 2024, 14 members managed to increase their star level by an additional star,” said Skowronska. Hillary Grey, CEO of Knysna-Sedgefield Hospice, said it is very critical that hospices meet the standards and be registered so they can get support, such as mentoring.