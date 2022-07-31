‘I can now pay my child’s overdue school fees’ -- Relieved Denel workers jump for joy as wages finally paid

THOUSANDS of Denel employees are breathing a sigh of relief as the beleaguered arms manufacturer finally started to pay their delinquent-status wages. Denel is currently in the process of paying approximately R300 million worth of outstanding salaries to approximately 2 000 Solidarity members and other employees.

Story continues below Advertisement

The first payments were made on Friday and are expected to be completed early next week. A settlement was also reached with Solidarity regarding the R90m owed to Solidarity members. This after Solidarity obtained a court order to seize Denel's assets and salaries. On August 3, Solidarity would have proceeded with the seizure of Denel's assets and bank account.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We are grateful that these salary payments have been made,” Solidarity Chief Executive Dr Dirk Hermann said in a statement. “It is going to bring huge relief to thousands of people. We are getting so many messages expressing gratitude.” According to Hermann, one member wrote that he can now pay his child’s overdue school fees as a “proud father”.

Story continues below Advertisement

“However, it is sad that there had to be so much suffering before members received the salaries that were due to them,” Hermann said. According to Solidarity Deputy General Secretary Helgard Cronjé, a settlement has been reached with Denel. Solidarity’s warrants of execution will be withdrawn and the seizure of assets will not continue. Denel employees and Solidarity members will then receive all overdue salaries.

Story continues below Advertisement