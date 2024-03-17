Iconic St James Mansion ‘Graceland’ listed for sale at record-breaking R57 million

Cape Town - The St James mansion, also now known as Graceland, has been on the property market for three years and is sporting a whopping price tag of R57 million, according to Remax properties. The mansion was built in 1914

The property had previously been known as “Watergate.” Remax properties indicate the property, 252 Graceland, St James, Main Road, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be the owner of an iconic National Monument which has a 10 900m² property and house of 770m². It sports a swimming pool, five bathrooms, four bedrooms, a laundry, a garden cottage and staff quarters.

The advert reads: “The second floor comprises a grand staircase leading up to a mezzanine area which provides access to four bedrooms – all en-suite – and each with its own unique features. “The original gatekeepers’ cottage has a lounge, dining room, a large bedroom, 2 bathrooms, sea view patio and separate entrance.” Graceland Mansion’s price tag of R57 000 000. pic Remax properties But what makes it so unique is that the garden is originally landscaped by the head gardener of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.

The property also made a listing on Property24 in 2023. It was crafted and architecturally designed for John Garlicks. Garlicks was a businessman who opened his first store in 1875 on the corner of Bree and Strand Streets in Cape Town and went on to open more branches around the country.

The original architectural features are intact. It was also featured in author, Brian Cohen’s biography, “A life to remember” where he spoke of his purchase of the property and maintained its historical history. Graceland Mansion’s price tag of R57 000 000. pic Facebook Michael Fortune shared history about the property last week via the Facebook page, Kalk Bay Village.