Independent Examinations Board secures a 98.46% pass rate

Cape Town - The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) announced a pass rate of 98.46% achieved by its matric class of 2023. The IEB on Thursday congratulated learners on their results, a slight improvement from the previous year's pass rate of 98.4%.

In the statement the IEB said that all its candidates who passed the IEB 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) achieved a pass that grants them access to tertiary study at one of three levels: 88.59% of the learners achieved a degree pass compared with 89.32% in 2022; 8.31% achieved a diploma pass compared with 7.52% in 2022 and 1.57% achieved a higher certificate pass, the same as in 2022. It said that 15 186 learners wrote the IEB exams in October and November, a bump up from 2022's 13 525 learners who sat the exams. IEB chief executive Confidence Dikgole said that even though learners were faced with challenges in their five-year-long journey, including the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, they had confidence that the cohort were well-placed to succeed in the 2023 NSC examinations.

The IEB and its board further congratulated the class of 2023. “In spite of any challenges that the class of 2023 may have faced, their performance attests to the fact that diligence, persistence, and perseverance form the key ingredients for achieving success. “To those who have not succeeded, do not despair. There are still avenues and options available to succeed in their educational journey,” the IEB says.

Weekend Argus visited Reddam House Constantia, where learners received their results. The institution achieved a stand-out performance with a 96% bachelor pass rate and an average of 2.94 distinctions per student. The Class of 2023 matrics from eight Reddam House schools in three provinces have proven their mettle in the NSC exams, producing exceptional results across the country, including a 100% pass rate and 1 131 subject distinctions, racking up an average of three distinctions per student.

Reddam House is part of the global Inspired Education Group. Overall its students also secured a total of 68 rankings in the top 1% of IEB candidates per subject nationally. Fourteen students received rankings on the IEB's Outstanding and Commendable Achievement lists.

Among these learners was top achiever Stilla O'Reilly, who scooped eight distinctions in all of her main subjects. O'Reilly told the Weekend Argus that she surprised herself when she received her results. “I had my doubts because I kind of struggled with some of the subjects and had some fumbles, so when I received my results, I froze for a moment.

“I didn't go onto the website, so the first time I saw it was when I opened up my envelope; I am proud of myself and so happy,” she says. Among these learners was top achiever Stilla O'Reilly, who scooped eight distinctions in all of her main subjects. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Tatiana Beyers also also came up tops walking away with six distinctions. Beyers who will be studying law at Stellenbosch University, said that she too did not expect the results that she achieved.

“I have my support system to thank for this, my parents, teachers and fellow students. “I think what's most important is that you lean on those around you when you need to,” she says. Beyers said that she will now be letting her hair down and nose out of the books before embarking on her study journey.

Friends Georgina Brazendale and Sophy Turner, could not stop smiling and sharing their happy moment. Brazendale received five distinctions and will study at Maties, while Turner made it into the renowned animation school where she will be doing designing. Gabriel Dingle received his results a day before auditioning for the Philharmonic Orchestra.

The musician says that he became even more nervous when the website did not work and had to wait until the next morning to receive his physical results. “But when I opened it, I just felt a sense of ease, I am happy I made it,” he says. His friend Christopher Williams, hopes to use his 91% pass mark in French to fast track his French citizenship after his studies.