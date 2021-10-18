Inquest opened after toddler dies touching live wires on street light pole

Cape Town - An investigation is under way by police after a two-year-old boy died while touching live wires of a street light in Malibu Village in Blue Downs Downs. The City of Cape Town has since confirmed the street light had been repaired a week before the incident took place and that it was yet again vandalised thereafter.

They provided reference numbers for the repairs after complaints were lodged stating that vandalism was rife, theft and illegal connections in the area. Police and City of Cape Town officials including fire and rescue were called to the scene on Saturday, October 16 in Tijuana Street, Malibu Village, Blue Downs where they found the body of the child lying in the street. An inquest docket has since been opened for investigation.

Ward councillor, Sharlane Oerson said she was aware of the incident but was unable to comment pending the findings by authorities. “I am still waiting on feedback from the police and the City of Cape Town. “I am unable to comment until I know fully what happened.”

Police spokesperson, Warrant officer, Joseph Swartbooi said an inquiry into the toddler’s death was currently underway. “The circumstances surrounding an incident in Tijuana street in Malibu Village on Saturday, October 16 2021 at 5pm is under investigation. “Upon arrival at the scene, Kleinvlei police found the body of an unknown boy lying on the road.

“The victim, a two year old boy, was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Kleinvlei detectives registered an Inquest for further investigation.” Spokesperson for the City of Cape Town, Luthando Tyhalibongo, said the street light pole had been repaired prior to the incident and was unfortunately damaged again.

“The City of Cape Town’s Electricity Distribution and Generation Department carried out the necessary repairs to this particular street light, reference number: 9111565893, and others in the area on 9 October 2021. “Unfortunately, the street light was vandalised soon after the repairs took place. “The Malibu Village area and other areas across the metro have experienced an unprecedented increase of electricity infrastructure theft, vandalism and illegal connections.

“City teams go to the Malibu Village area regularly to conduct repairs to the street lights. The City is also looking into ways to further protect its infrastructure. “Report damage to municipal electrical infrastructure, SMS: 31220, Email: [email protected] “Anonymous tip-offs welcomed: Residents can give anonymous tip-offs if they are aware of illegal activity that is taking place; that has happened or is still to happen. Please call 112 from a cell phone (toll free) and 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 for emergencies.”