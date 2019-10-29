Interpersonal violence reaching new levels of brutality, say OTs









Occupational therapy programmes focus on reducing activity limitations for those who have suffered stroke or head injury, spinal cord afflictions and amputations. Picture: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - “A knife cuts through flesh. A panga goes through bone.” There is an undeclared war in Cape Town and health-care professionals tasked with rehabilitating patients are seeing an escalation in not only the volume of violence, but the brutality of each case. “The violent trauma that we are seeing is just so much harder to rehabilitate because it’s very destructive,” said an occupational therapist, who asked to remain anonymous. She works at Groote Schuur Hospital’s Hand Clinic, which treats up to 120 patients per day. The clinic receives the usual profile of hand complaints seen around the world - work and sports injuries, carpal tunnel, arthritis - but with the added burden of extensive injuries caused by violent assaults. “Our new cases are close to 30% interpersonal violence related. It’s just flooding the system,” she said.

The therapist has seen cases of human bites, fingers intentionally cut off and hands chopped off during family disputes. She has also treated patients of xenophobic and mob justice assaults with an array of makeshift weapons.

“The injuries that are caused by interpersonal violence are so much more devastating and take so much more money, theatre time, surgeon time, and therapist time.”

She doesn’t treat only victims of violence, but perpetrators too and many gangsters chat with the staff about their gang affiliation.

“We’re trying to treat everyone with the same respect,” she said. “Your gangster with his fifth admission is still going to be seen the same way and it’s sad because they are flooding the system for other patients. But we can’t discriminate. They also need good therapy.”

She said she tries to discuss lower-risk “occupation” options with gangsters, especially those who are return patients.

“(Rehabilitation) can be a wake-up call. I always hope to have an impact on them so that they will make better decisions outside. But I’m not naive to think that they will suddenly now leave the gang world.

“We’re looking at a social problem. People don’t have jobs, and it pays so well to be a gangster.... I’m not saying it’s right, but that’s the reality of it.

“When the gangsters get hurt, it’s sad, but they know very well what risks they sign up for when they join the gangs,” she added.

“It’s the victims that get me: young women, young men who were just on their way to work.”

If a stab lands in the wrong place and severely damages nerves, the victim can potentially lose all function in a limb, she said.

“It’s such a senseless, small stab and they literally destroyed someone’s life forever cause that whole arm is switched off. Sometimes it comes back and then we celebrate with the patient, because we know that arm is everything to them.”

She said that despite being overburdened, the standard of care at the clinic was excellent.

“You don’t pay with money, but you’ll pay with time,” she said. “I think we render a really good service under the circumstances, while being so inundated with patients.”

When a patient has recovered enough to be discharged, their rite of passage out of the clinic is a high five: a celebration of a hand that was damaged and is now able to put one up high again.

“It’s the best feeling,” she said, “because you’re giving them their life back.”

Weekend Argus