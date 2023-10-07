“It is men who have multiple sexual partners and do not test who spread HIV”

“We’re getting closer to the HIV cure”. So said Professor Glenda Gray, from the South African Research Council (SAMRC), in response to the $45 million (R867 million) grant awarded by The US Agency for International Development (USAID)to implement a programme called “HIV Vaccine Innovation, Science, and Technology Acceleration in Africa (HIV-VISTA).”

Gray, who will be leading the programme, said the grant was awarded through a competitive process in which the sub-Saharan African (SSA) region emerged victorious. “Researchers in countries such as Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, South Africa, and so many more are part and parcel of this momentous stride in finding the cure for HIV & Aids,” she said. Gray said the difficulty with finding the HIV cure is the dynamic nature of the virus.

“Imagine something like an envelope. The virus then hides in various places inside the envelope. It differs from person to person, and so there can never be a linear and clear consensus as to where the virus hides. It changes all the time,” she said. Though there have been numerous unsuccessful previous attempts to find a cure, Gray is optimistic that this research will yield positive results. “This is a five year research project, and from now until September next year, we will be conducting extensive research. Thereafter, we will be doing annual tests on the vaccine. We are moving forward in making progress with regards to treatment and prevention programmes, but the issue lies in accessing people to receive the treatment. If we do not get this right, we will have a never ending pandemic that is HIV/Aids,” she said.

Gray expressed concern about over 50% of women globally contracting HIV and Aids, as revealed in recent HIV data, and 63% of all new infections in SA, where there are twice as many young women as men between the ages of 15-24 already living with HIV. “The issue is that women are more vulnerable to HIV due to patriarchy and GBV. It can be said that women are getting HIV transmission from men, men who have multiple sexual partners and who do not get tested. It is largely women who access health facilities and check their status,” she said. Gray said KwaZulu Natal was still leading with the highest number of HIV cases, followed by the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Free State, and then the Western Cape.

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) said HIV/Aids remains a major public health challenge in South Africa and Africa as a whole and is a significant healthcare burden in South Africa. “The development of vaccines, both preventive and therapeutic, is a vital step in addressing this epidemic and its associated consequences on healthcare, poverty, and overall societal well-being. The impact of increased patient volumes needing care and treatment strains the healthcare system's resources and capacity. Treating HIV/Aids patients, providing antiretroviral therapy, and managing related health issues can be costly, contributing to rising healthcare expenditure. HIV/Aids can exacerbate poverty in affected communities, as individuals may become too ill to work and support their families, leading to economic hardships. Developing preventive vaccines to stop new infections and therapeutic vaccines to control disease progression in infected patients is crucial in the fight against HIV/Aids. ‘’The SA Medical Association (SAMA) congratulates our colleagues at the SAMRC for the grant, and we have faith that the SAMRC experts will deliver the long-awaited vaccines that will contribute immensely to the health and wellbeing of South Africans and the rest of the continent,” SAMA said.