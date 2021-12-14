Izame Zabantu Nature Helpers remove over 6 500 bags of plastic waste from beaches, river-mouths

Cape Town – A local non-profit social enterprise’s goal is to remove plastic waste from river mouths and beaches, while also creating jobs for the unemployed. Izame Zabantu Nature Helpers, supported by an NGO called Ikamva Labantu, has removed more than 6 500 bags of plastic waste from the Black River mouth.

They pick up everything from rubber tyres to suitcases, bottles, flip-flops, nappies, lighters, straws, condoms, “disposable” cutlery, clothing, potato- crisp packets, children’s toys, fishing nets and more. Since their existence nine-months-ago, they have created bi-weekly work for seven people. The team leader at Izame Zabantu Nicholas Sundiro, said the public should try by all means to recycle plastic every time they use it.

“To everyone visiting beaches this festive season, please limit how you use plastic because our beaches are really dirty, and by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean,” he said. Founder of Izame Zabantu, Natanya Mulholland, said she is humbled and encouraged each week by the dedication of her team. “While ongoing taxi strikes took place, they walked in the rain from Philippi to Paarden Eiland to collect plastic, knowing that if they were not there, that load would be washed out to sea.The initiative has grown organically, and nine months later, has fundamentally shifted my outlook on life.

“Building a community of team members, donors and supporters has been very inspiring. The positive impact that has been made by the initial clean-up of a few bags of plastic litter on a beach is astounding, and I no longer buy things in plastic where possible,” she said. Senior fundraiser at Ikamva Labantu, Moya Wolff, said they believe in building lives and a big part of that is creating opportunities for people to feel useful and productive in society. “Izame Zabantu is one of many ventures that Ikamva supports to address joblessness, while making a huge difference to our natural environment. I feel so proud of the Izame team members who get up in rain or shine and work in often filthy conditions to clean our rivers and oceans.