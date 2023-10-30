JP Smith on his election as new DA Cape Metro chairperson

Jean-Pierre (JP) Smith, who already holds several positions with the Democratic Alliance (DA), has been elected as the new chairperson of the DA’s Cape Metro region. He says one of his top priorities is to train and groom new leaders within the party. Smith received a two-thirds vote over the weekend and was elected together with Theresa Uys, as secretary of the party, and eight other members who will also be part of the Metro’s regional executive committee.

Although Smith says he won’t be running for a position in the DA’s upcoming provincial elections, he is currently the deputy leader of the DA caucus in the City of Cape Town, the acting deputy federal chairperson in the province, the acting deputy federal chairperson nationally, the Metro campaign manager, and also the Mayco for safety and security, one of the busiest portfolios in the city. “If you want a job done, give it to a busy person, so how many hats you wear is not an indicator of how much you can or cannot get done. A very effective person can do many jobs and get them done; you can have one job and don’t do that one job. I know some people like that. So I don't think fulfilling many roles is absolutely negative,” said Smith. The 52-year-old, who became a politician in 1989 when he first joined the Democratic Party during his years at the University of Stellenbosch, says he didn’t join politics for government positions but for a cause and to fight for what is right.

He said having no children or major family responsibilities has enabled him to have more time to focus on his work, and that is one of the reasons he is able to handle many responsibilities. “My life is my work; I am not married, and I don’t have kids. I have four-legged children, three dogs, and two cats. I don’t have that family pressure of getting kids out of school and doing assignments. “This is a sacrifice or choice I have made about not having kids to focus on my work. I love my work, and this is my focus. Every day I look at myself in the mirror and I ask myself, ‘Were you useful today? Did you do something for the City that matters? Did you change the life of an individual? If I cannot justify this, then we have a problem,” said Smith.

Asked if he could have handled the recent taxi situation that was experienced in the city better, Smith said no, as he believed that he had done the right thing and handled the situation very well. “I really believed that I did the right thing; the mayor and the premier believed that, and my party leadership validated and believed that with me. “If I were dealing with a situation where those around me in leadership positions were saying, JP, you did this thing incorrectly; you needed to do it differently, I would say yes, I am at variance with other people who decide on policy in this matter, but I am not. I am exactly in agreement with the mayor, and I discussed the matter with him, and I then acted exactly in what he and I agreed was the correct way to proceed,” said Smith.