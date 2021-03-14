Judith Sephuma to perform a jazz throwback you won’t want to miss

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A spectacular music treat is on the cards in the next instalment of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival’s (CTIJF) JazzFix online series. Afro funk, jazz and gospel singer Judith Sephuma will be taking you back in time to the CTIJF 2017 on Saturday March 27 at 8pm. Four years ago, Sephuma was on the line-up with a host of acclaimed local and international artists including, Thandiswa Mazwai, Pops Mohamed, Jameszoo and Jokko, to name just a few. Ahead of the online experience, Sephuma said it’s been great to think back to the CTIJF 2017. South African singer Judith Sephuma delights the crowds during her performance at the Kippies stage at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Ian Landsberg/ African News Agency (ANA) She said: “The highlights from being on the Cape Town International Jazz Festival stage is first to actually keep going back and listening to the audience sing to the songs that they love.”

Sephuma added there is always that special moment for her at the CTIJF: “The best part for me is when you walk on stage and the first time that people see you. That reception is out of this world. It reminds me all the time of the love that South Africa has for me and it’s just amazing.”

Sephuma said she loves soaking up all the talent at a CTIJF. “Being on stage with our local artists is great, but I never really get a chance to see them because we are always focusing on our own shows and everything else.”

She added: “But, I always look forward to the international acts because there is so much to learn from them. The craft of how they put together their shows, how they present their shows; I’m all about growing my craft … I love watching international acts for that reason and the Cape Town International Jazz Festival always brings the best and if I can get the chance to steal five minutes to go and watch somebody, I learn so much in that time.”

South African singer Judith Sephuma delights the crowds during her performance at the Kippies stage at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Ian Landsberg/ African News Agency (ANA)

Sephuma’s first album in 2001, A Cry, A Smile, A Dance, was critically acclaimed, and many more were to follow, including the 2015 Pan-African-influenced One Word and in 2016 The Experience – Live.

A firm fan favourite and a local jazz treasure, you can relive the best of the best moments of Judith Sephuma on stage as well as behind the scenes and never-before footage from the show.

Tickets for the online Jazz Fix show with Judith Sephuma are R80 and available from Computicket. The show is on Saturday March 27 at 8pm.

Weekend Argus