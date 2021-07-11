Justice for Ashley Kriel the best form of commemoration

Cape Town - On the 34th anniversary marking the murder of freedom fighter, student activist and uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) operative Ashley Kriel, renewed calls were made for justice to be served and his killers prosecuted. On Friday, the 34th commemoration of Kriel was held online.

The 20-year-old firebrand from Bonteheuwel was shot and killed on July 9, 1987 and his murderers were never sentenced. At the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), Jeffrey Benzien, a member of the Bonteheuwel unit of the Security Police, was granted amnesty in 1999 for his role in Kriel’s death. Imtiaz Cajee, the nephew of Ahmed Timol who died in security police detention in 1971, was part of the apartheid victims family group in attendance at the webinar. Cajee was one of the guest speakers at the commemoration. Cajee said: “In 2016 Michel (Kriel’s sister) was visited again by investigating officers of the Hawks, statements taken and given reassurance that the matter of Ashley Kriel would be relooked into. Four years later absolutely nothing has transpired.”

Cajee spoke about the secret deal, informal agreement between the then National Party and the ANC that basis the reopening of apartheid-era cases should not be pursued. “Obviously, we have not gotten a response from the African National Congress (ANC). We also had the same allegation made by the former National Director of Public Prosecutions Vusi Pikoli and also two senior prosecutors in the affidavit to a full bench of the South Gauteng High Court. They claimed that political interference prevented them from reopening TRC cases.” ANC National General Manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule in her keynote address spoke about lessons that could be learnt from Kriel’s life. “When this generation joined the struggle it wasn’t fashionable, there was nothing in it for them, they didn’t become popular. In fact you faced death.”

A mural of Ashley Kriel on a wall outside the house where he grew up. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Kriel’s sister Michel Assure said this time of year was always difficult for the family: “I speak with a heavy heart filled with unbearable emotion. Unbearable due to the fact that for 34 years, year after year we are faced...memories of how our brother's young life was brutally ended.” She added: “Every time we are visited by the NPA and SAPS it raises our hopes and expectations... we have no joy in any progress.” Rudi Dicks, who works in the Office of the Presidency on the youth unemployment plan, said: “When Ashley died I was in Standard 8 or Grade 10. Just a few years younger than this amazingly gifted man and revolutionary who taught us to fight apartheid.” “We know that by ending apartheid the economic and social conditions of young people would not change overnight...today this is the new fight. We must fight for young people to receive better education and jobs, we must fight for young people to get better opportunities and earn a living.”