Kannaland mayor’s girlfriend ‘improperly benefited’ from R150K payout, claims ANC

Cape Town – On the eve of Parliament’s three-day visit to the Kannaland municipality, an internal investigation by the ANC suggested that there’s prima facie evidence to prove that mayor Jeffrey Donson has a case to answer to after his girlfriend received a R150,000 windfall from council. In a motion, which the ANC is set to table on January 31, former Kannaland deputy mayor and councillor, Leoni Stuurman is challenging payments made to staffers in Donson’s office during his time as chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee before the 2021 local government elections.

Leeandra Afrikaner and others, were reportedly allowed only a month’s salary after their employment contracts ended with Donson’s term of office but were reportedly awarded payments equal to five month’s pay. “We are convinced that the said payment involves issues of nepotism and conflict of interest, and should therefore be investigated,” reads Stuurman’s motion to council. “There is a prima facie indication that Donson abused his position to improperly benefit his girlfriend ... it is our submission that he brought the municipality into disrepute with his deliberate lies before Parliament and abuse of power to improperly benefit his girlfriend.”

Stuurman confirmed the veracity of the letter to Weekend Argus this week, adding that the ANC wanted justice and they “wanted it now”. “I will table this motion at the end of this month, it’s an absolute snafu ... Donson’s administration is nothing but venal ... they nobble (mislead) the residents and we as the ANC had enough,” said Stuurman, who was ousted twice before as deputy mayor of Kannaland. “We want answers and justice and we want it now.

“The payment was done under the guise of a financial settlement to not only the girlfriend but other officials too.” She added: “The financial settlements are nothing more than an illegal political scheme designed to feed the Donson political machinery on a diet of taxpayer-funded public money. There is undoubtedly probable cause to believe that crimes have been committed in these processes.” Donson didn’t respond to questions posed by Weekend Argus.

The newly appointed acting municipal manager Hendrik Barnard told Weekend Argus that he is aware of the fact that there was various settlement agreements and that there was nothing wrong with the process. Keith Jordaan’s contract was terminated following a council meeting earlier this month paving the way for Barnard's appointment to the position in an acting capacity. Jordaan’s term was meant to end on January 20, Weekend Argus understands. His successor, Barnard, is just as controversial.

Barnard is among other municipal officials accused of allegedly defrauding the municipality of more than R338 million, and face two counts of fraud and another two counts of the Contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act. In the meantime Parliament’s portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs will conduct an oversight visit to the Kannaland Municipality from Tuesday. Committee secretary, Shereen Cassiem told Weekend Argus that the oversight visit will be conducted over a period of three days.

“We will fly in on Tuesday,” said Cassiem. “Our last day will be Thursday.” The visit comes two months after the municipality’s leadership appeared before the committee to answer to challenges facing the municipality including the multiple times the mayoral chain exchanged hands, Eskom debt as well audit outcomes.