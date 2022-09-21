Kannaland’s outgoing speaker ambushed by angry members of his former party

Cape Town - The political mercury reached its peak in the tumultuous Kannaland municipality after its outgoing speaker, Rodge Albertus, was ambushed by members of his former party outside the council. The dramatic scenes, captured on cellphone footage, began when Albertus who was a member of the Kannaland Independent Party (KIP) but was summarily fired, stood on the municipal building’s veranda and instructed party members, who gathered outside, to “go home and eat”.

The video footage, seen by Weekend Argus, depicts KIP members telling Albertus that he had “k*k maniere” (bad manners) and he was causing mayhem in the already troubled municipality. Albertus then told them he was going nowhere. Police at the scene had to intervene when the verbal spats escalated. The fighting follows months of rising tensions between councillors of the municipality, which is governed through an ANC and KIP union.

Acting municipal manager, Ian Avontuur, confirmed the authenticity of the footage. “It’s an unfortunate event, but it took place,” he said. On Tuesday, MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell notified the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) that a vacancy had been declared in the municipality after the KIP terminated Albertus’s party members.

Bredell reprimanded the municipality for failing to declare a vacancy, even after the KIP informed Albertus of his termination from the party last month. “I am of the view that the Kannaland Municipality acting municipal manager has failed to act to inform the IEC of the vacancy. I, hereby, inform the IEC that a vacancy has arisen on the Kannaland municipal council as a result of Mr Albertus’ ceasing to hold office.” Avontuur said Albertus remained speaker until his successor had been elected.

Multiple attempts to reach Albertus for comment were not successful. Meanwhile, the municipality also suspended five KIP party members working in its administration for alleged malfeasance, among other things. “They were also suspended for having political influence while serving in an administrative position within the municipality,” Avontuur said.

Bredell’s office recently put the brakes on the expulsion of three Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) councillors from the municipality. The trio, including Jeffrey Donson, Werner Meshoa and Hyrin Ruiters, were found guilty of financial mismanagement following an investigation in July. Icosa has the majority seats in council but does not govern the municipality after Donson and Meshoa were removed through motions of no confidence earlier this month when their criminal convictions came to light.