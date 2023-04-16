Plans to scrap a fully fledged college campus regarded as a beacon of hope in Khayelitsha have irked civil society leaders. They have now called for an inquiry into what they alleged was an inept decision to cancel the construction of the college.

One of the stakeholders said the decision could be linked to organised crime although the False Bay TVET College management cited “contaminated” groundwater. The Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) has called on Deputy Minister for Higher Education Buti Manamela to launch an urgent inquiry as the decision would have an adverse impact on the community. KDF Chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said: “At least 4 000 students would have been able to realise their future dreams. Some of the courses were to meet the country's shortage of scarce skills. But now we are told that the reason for its cancellation is contaminated groundwater. We dispute that".

He added that the college, on the Swartklip site, would have also helped as a social cohesion mechanism to integrate the communities of Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain as well as provide jobs to locals. Tyhido said construction on the Mitchells Plain campus was continuing. A security guard was shot and killed in 2022 at the site and KDF said this could be the reason behind plans to scrap the construction of the college.

“The college management is now reneging on the plans", added Tyhido. The False Bay leased a piece of land owned by the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) in Khayelitsha to construct the Swartklip College after it received funding of R180 million from the National Skills Fund (NSF). A Centre of Specialisation was set up in an existing building on the site, offering tuition in rigging.

ACSA commissioned a study on the groundwater after an alarm was raised over its quality by City officials. The company confirmed that it purchased the Swartklip site in 2016 to support its future master plan of the airport and development of the site. Regional General Manager of Cape Town International Airport, Mark Maclean said water augmentation studies were carried out on the site with the intention of using borehole water for human consumption.

The study found traces of contamination of ground water. “Various specialist studies were then conducted and the various environmental specialists and relevant environmental authorities recommended that the borehole water needs to be treated before it is fit for human consumption”, said Maclean. They further recommended that further testing and monitoring be conducted on the site before groundwater to establish trends and whether any rehabilitation of the site was required before groundwater could be utilised.

“ACSA continues to conduct further testing and monitoring as recommended to establish whether any rehabilitation of the site is required, which has not been recommended. We also continue to prevent the use of borehole water for human consumption, irrigation and construction activities activities on the site as recommended by the specialists”. In a letter to Tyhido signed by False Bay Council Chairperson Judy Favish the institution said that following ACSA's report it also commissioned its own study on the report which was undertaken by a geo-hydrological engineering firm in 2022. Favish said the preliminary report indicated “that some parts of the surface water at the Swartklip Campus had been contaminated”.

“The Report indicated that the highest TCE (major pollutant) concentration was 230m from the College site and that the concentration was exceedingly above recommended standards.” Favish also said the Council took a decision to immediately remove Rigging staff and students as well as college assets and other equipment from the site pending discussions about the future of the site. “Our decision was entirely based on the health considerations,” she said, adding that a meeting with stakeholders would be arranged.

Maclean said ACSA was aware that False Bay TVET College had vacated the building and had recently received correspondence from the college relating to the lease agreement. “We are currently reviewing this correspondence and preparing a response. “We are understand that the college is concerned about the condition of the groundwater. However, we continue to follow the recommendations from ACSA and College appointed specialists who recommend that groundwater should not be used unless treated”.

A researcher and resident of Khayelitsha, Siyabulela Sophi said it appeared that the key feasibility studies were conducted during an incorrect phase of the project, as these were done while construction was already in progress and not before the commencement. Tyhido added that the decision was taken without the consultation of the stakeholders who were only informed after they sought clarity. He also questioned the motive behind the scrapping of the Khayelitsha campus while construction on the Mitchells Plain was steaming ahead.