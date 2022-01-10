Kidnapped Chinese woman is reunited with her family

Cape Town - Police have confirmed the Chinese businesswoman who was kidnapped last year in Bellville-South, has been reunited with her family. They have yet to reveal details of her return home or how she had been reunited with her family.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said: “Kindly be advised that the victim you are referring to has been reunited with family.” In November, Weekend Argus reported that the woman who had worked at a shop in Bellville-South, had been kidnapped by men travelling in a VW. It is believed the five men had bundled the woman into the car before fleeing the scene.

Another kidnapping that made headlines this week was that of the Moti Brothers, who have reportedly been interdicted from speaking to police by their father. The family has reportedly relocated to Dubai. The brothers’ highly-publicised kidnapping made headlines last year October.

The brothers, Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad and Zidan Moti, were on their way to school at the Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School in Polokwane when their vehicle, a BMW, was stopped by two vehicles. The disappearance of businessman Mohammed Noor Karriem still remains a mystery. Karriem, 64, was forced into a vehicle outside of his business, Sweets For Africa shop in Epping on September 23, 2019.

Early last year, a Chinese national was allegedly kidnapped by Mwande Jabavu and Ayanda Morosi, who is believed to have acted as extortionists, demanding R20m from him. The State is set to prove that on June 21 2021, the duo kidnapped Shaqtung Ye near the Panorama building in Strand by forcing him into a vehicle and fled. The two were arrested during an intense investigation.