Killers strike again in Khayelitsha ’House of Horror’

Cape Town - It has become known as a “House of Horrors” by neighbours because of the shootings that happen there. Five family members have been killed in three separate shootings at the house in the past 11 months. The owners of the house have now deserted it and vowed to never go back. The house is in Khayelitsha, Goqoza Street, in Town Two.

In September last year, father Kwanele, 51, and his daughter Zanele, 23, were shot dead when two armed men entered the house and asked for their names. Mother Thobeka escaped the shooting after hiding in one of the bedrooms. In January this year, while still in her mourning clothes, Thobeka, 48, was not spared – this time she was shot dead in the house. Last Sunday around 11 pm, three armed men entered the house and asked if this was the Magibisela house.

They later shot three of the people who were inside, killing two and injuring one. “I wish we knew what they want from our family,” said heartbroken Nolusindiso Magibisela. She was present in the past two shootings as they happened while she was inside her shack which is in front of the house. “We do not know who is behind these shootings and we cannot live there anymore or they will finish us all.”

She has questioned the police’s ability to solve the murders. “They pick up bullet shells and they have not told us if these people used the same gun or not. We have not had an update on the previous shootings and we have no choice but to leave the house.” Nolusindiso said her brother, who escaped the shooting, is fearing for his life and has fled the area.

“We have lost so much, if they can read this article can they please tell us, what do they want? Because we are in the dark.” She said they would decide on what to do with the house at a later date. Neighbours declined to comment, fearing for their lives.

Police spokesperson Warrant-Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Lingelethu West police are investigating two counts of murder and attempted murder. “Police responded to a complaint on Sunday at about 11.25pm. On arrival at Goqoza Street, Khayelitsha, they found two men with no sign of life, who were moments later declared dead at the scene. An unknown man also present at the time of the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital. The unknown suspects fled and are yet to be arrested.” Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111