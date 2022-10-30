Latest Matie pee perpetrator was ‘drugged’ - eyewitnesses

Stellenbosch University has suspended its latest pee perpetrator amid claims his drink may have been “spiked” the night he allegedly urinated in the room of two black students. This week, the institution, in an email seen by Weekend Argus, stated that the student was suspended following a meeting on Thursday, pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings.

The incident took place last Saturday, where he allegedly entered a room shared by two students at the Eendrag residence and allegedly urinated on one of the student’s clothes and belongings. According to the perpetrator’s friends they all had a “few drinks” at a well-known club. But they believed the first year student’s drink might have been spiked. The alleged spiking is said to have been reported to the university’s authorities. However, spokesperson Martin Viljoen couldn’t confirm it.

“He can handle his alcohol. We firmly believe his drink was spiked,” said a student. “Afterwards, he then (used an e-hailing service) to go home. He passed out outside the hostel,” another student said, adding that he was sprawled on the ground. He was apparently carried to his room, which is in the Jakaranda section of the second floor.

An eyewitness on Thursday told Weekend Argus that the alleged perpetrator then woke up, “staggering” out of the room. He then barged into the dorm of the two victims and urinated on the floor and the one student’s clothes. “The black (students) were angry,” another alleged eyewitness said, adding that they went to the alleged perpetrator's room. “He was not there, only his room-mate,” the eyewitness said.

As previously reported, the perpetrator left of his own accord. He was suspended from the residence shortly thereafter. In an email this week, Rector Wim de Villiers addressed the university about all three pee incidents writing that there was “a zero-tolerance approach to racism, discrimination, prejudice and violence on campus”. He wrote that the university was “strengthening our existing measures, taking new, comprehensive steps and continuing to improve our approach to combat such violations. As the SU leadership, we are sensitive to the wellbeing of all our students and staff, and to the impact such incidents have on the university community.”

Following the recent incident at the Eendrag residence, the Rectorate condemned the actions of students who violate the rights of their peers. “We seek good governance, robust regulations and fairness at every turn.” Over the past few months, the Rectorate have followed various institutional processes relating to these incidents, and other governance and legal processes were also under way. The email was intended to update the campus community on the processes, on the independent Khampepe commission of enquiry into alleged racism at the University, and on a proposal from its students’ representative council (SRC) that was submitted to the Rectorate.

"The rector has suspended the implicated student from the university, pending disciplinary proceedings against him,“ Viljoen said. De Villiers, in his letter, stated that: “Student Discipline’s investigation into the incident is under way, and once completed, preliminary allegations will be presented to the implicated student. He will be invited but will be under no obligation to submit a statement within 72 hours of receipt of the initial allegations.” Solomizi Mphambo, from the South African Students Congress (Sasco), said the recent incidents involving intoxicated students and their subsequent behaviour were shocking.

“It’s actually crazy. Because the first incident has not even been concluded, and now we have to deal with this one,” Mphambo said. Members serving on the SRC told Weekend Argus they were concerned about the fact that the identity of the most recent perpetrator was being kept a “state secret”. “The names of those involved in the Helshoogte and Huis Marais incidents are public domain, but they’re keeping this one under the wraps,” an SRC member said.

In May, Weekend Argus reported that the valuables of Babalo Ndwayana were “soaked in pee” when Theuns du Toit, forced his way into his room and urinated all over his study desk, learning material and laptop. Du Toit was expelled, and the National Prosecuting Authority has indicated that it intended to prosecute him for malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. And last month, another student, Tiaan Schreuder, was suspended from the Helshoogte men’s residence after he allegedly urinated on himself while sitting on his room-mate’s chair after a night of heavy drinking.