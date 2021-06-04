Lawyer accused of raping minors granted R10 000 bail

Cape Town – A lawyer accused of raping young boys has been granted R10 000 bail with strict conditions.

The lawyer, who cannot be named in order to protect his minor victims, had his bail application last week at the Muizenberg Magistrates’ Court just two weeks after his arrest.

The State is set to prove the lawyer allegedly raped three young boys in the vicinity of Muizenberg beach and had apparently sexually groomed them with money.

Today, the lawyer was granted R10 000 bail with conditions which do not allow him to be in Muizenberg where the alleged incidents took place.

The man owns a flat in Muizenberg and was arrested at the premises last month after his alleged victims raised the alarm with their family and then the police.

Eric Ntabazalila, of the National Prosecuting Authority said the lawyer was not to travel outside of the vicinity of Cape Town.

“The accused was granted R10 000 bail with strict bail conditions,” said Ntabazalila.

“They include that the accused must not enter the Muizenberg jurisdiction, must hand over his passport and notify the Investigating officer if he intends to travel outside of Cape Town. His case was then postponed to July 15 2021 for further investigation.”’

A car guard , known as “Alex” the car guard, is believed to have lured girls to Muizenberg beach where he apparently sexually exploited four girls between the ages of 12 and 14 years-old in Muizenberg.

All the victims are from an informal settlement near Lavender Hill.

Weekend Argus