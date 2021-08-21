Learnerships aim to break the cycle of poverty

AN organisation has brought hope to children and the unemployed young people by offering learnerships to break the cycle of poverty. Where Rainbows Meet training and development centre was founded by Mymoena Scholtz and her husband Anwar 13 years ago in Vrygrond.

While running an early childhood development (ECD) programme and feeding scheme, the couple paved the way to help the unemployed people in the communities, by calling on funders to assist them in providing an eight-week learnership programmes. These include computer skills; job skills such as communication, conflict and time management; business training; bakery programme; bookkeeping; gender-based violence; community development; ECD training and even job shadowing. Scholtz said due to Covid-19 regulations, they allowed only 10 students per session.

This year so far, 30 people have graduated from the learnership programme. She added their aim was to empower people who could easily depend on hand-outs to provide them with skills. “It is not only about the learnership but providing them with the skills required when going for an interview.

“We focus on those from the age of 16, even school drop-outs. There is a R200 administration fee but they should not let that put them off, we will work around that. “This is a funded programme and we are continuing to look for funding and sponsorship. “This is a work-readiness programme and people cannot say there is no opportunities for them in the community. It is about empowering people.

“We run an early childhood development programme and training with the Western Cape Education Department,” she said. Last week, ten people graduated from the learnership programme. “They are cloaked and capped and it is to show them what they have achieved,” said Scholtz.