Lion bones found aboard aeroplane, Russian man arrested

Cape Town - A Russian national has appeared in court after he was allegedly found in possession of lion bones worth R400 000. The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that Andrei Shedov, 43, made an appearance at the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court this week where he is facing a charge of contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (Nemba).

Shedov was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA), for having lion bones worth an estimated value of R400 000. The NPA said that the police had made the arrest after the “bones” were found after it was brought off an aeroplane of the Qatar airline. They said a police official, based at ORTIA (Oliver Tambo International Airport) deposed an affidavit, detailing how Shedov, was handed over to the South African Police Service East Rand Serious Organised Crime investigation unit, after he was brought to the community service centre by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) customs officials, who had exhibit bags, containing lion bones.